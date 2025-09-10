'No Difficulty': India-US Trade Negotiation Resumes, Says President Trump; Hails 'Very Good Friend' PM Modi

After facing significant criticism over his handling of the India-US partnership, President Donald Trump has shifted his tone over the last few days. Trump, who earlier said that the US has lost India to 'deepest, darkest' China, now says that Washington will conclude a trade deal with New Delhi without any difficulty. United States President Donald Trump stated that trade talks are ongoing between the two nations.

"I am pleased to announce that India and the United States of America are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!" said Trump on Truth Social.

'Very Special Relation'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier this week, President Trump, while making an announcement in the White House, called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and affirmed that he and PM Modi would always be friends, asserting that there is "nothing to worry about". Trump, however, expressed displeasure over PM Modi's stand on contemporary issues, probably the purchase of Russian oil.

Also Read: Ukraine’s Zelensky Says US Tariffs on Russia’s Trade Partners Are ‘Right’

Responding to a question by ANI about resetting India-US ties, US President Trump said, "I always will. I'll always be friends with (PM) Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion."

Modi Responds To Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also responded warmly to Trump's affirmation of the India-US ties, saying he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" the US President's sentiments and positive assessment of the bilateral relations. In a post on X, PM Modi noted India-US ties as "forward-looking" towards a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership".

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

Also Read: US Pushes EU To Clamp Down On Russian Oil Buyers: Is India Bracing For Rising Trade Pressure?

Tariffs on India

Trump's remark comes weeks after the US imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including an additional 25 per cent penalty on purchases of Russian oil. Following the sanctions, the trade negotiations came to a halt, as confirmed by both sides. While the Trump administration accused India of funding the Ukraine war by buying Russian oil, New Delhi maintained the importance of having energy security for its people.