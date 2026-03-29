No embassy, no formal ties with US, but Iran still keeps a diplomatic doorway open in Washington – Here’s how

New Delhi: Iran does not have an embassy in the United States, and diplomatic ties between the two countries have been suspended since 1980. However, Tehran continues to maintain an official presence in Washington. How? It does so through its Interests Section, which operates under the diplomatic protection of Pakistan. This arrangement makes Islamabad an important intermediary between the two.

For more than three decades, Pakistan has acted as Iran’s diplomatic bridge in the United States, hosting Iran’s official interests office in Washington and keeping a limited communication channel open between two countries that do not maintain formal diplomatic relations.

The 1979 crisis that created this diplomatic workaround

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The arrangement traces back to the 1979 Iranian Revolution, when protesters stormed the US Embassy in Tehran and took dozens of American diplomats hostage. The crisis lasted 444 days and escalated tensions between the two countries. In April 1980, the United States formally cut diplomatic ties with Iran and brought official relations to a halt.

To avoid a total breakdown in communication, both sides turned to an alternative under the 1981 Algiers Accords. The agreement allowed each country to operate an “interests section” inside a third country’s embassy.

The United States began operating in Tehran through the Swiss Embassy. Iran initially used Algeria as its protecting power in Washington. That arrangement changed in March 1992, when Pakistan stepped in after Algeria withdrew.

Since then, Pakistan has served as Iran’s diplomatic host in Washington.

Pakistan’s embassy: Iran’s indirect presence in Washington

The Pakistani embassy at 2209 Wisconsin Avenue NW in Washington hosted Iran’s Interests Section for years. In 2015, the office moved to a larger space at 1250 23rd Street NW, Suite 200. The address changed, but the structure did not.

Iran’s Office for the Protection of the Interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran still operates under Pakistan’s diplomatic protection. It has its own staff and entrance, but legally continues to operate under the Pakistani embassy, which provides protocol and diplomatic cover.

This effectively positions Pakistan as an intermediary, allowing limited official communication between Tehran and Washington to continue.

The role has gained added importance during periods of escalating tensions, particularly as military confrontations involving Iran, Israel and the United States intensified. Reports from international media have also said Pakistan’s involvement, along with countries such as Qatar and Egypt, in exploring mediation efforts.

A de facto embassy serving millions

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, the Iran Interests Section functions much like an embassy and consulate, serving an estimated 1.5 million Iranians and people of Iranian origin across North America.

The office discharges a wide range of consular responsibilities. It issues passports and national identity documents, registers births, marriages and divorces and processes student and legal documentation. It also provides notarial services and communicates official Iranian government positions when necessary.

In addition, the office operates the website daftar.org, which offers information and assistance to Iranian-Americans seeking consular assistance.

Even during periods of tensions, the section has continued functioning. Public notices issued through its official platform have assured citizens that services continue to operate despite geopolitical developments.

Limited immunity, strict roles

The staffing arrangement points to the sensitive nature of the setup. Only the head of the mission receives full diplomatic immunity. Other personnel, often dual nationals or US residents, carry out strictly consular roles within defined limits.

The arrangement has occasionally drawn scrutiny, including allegations involving staff conduct in past years. Even so, the overall structure has not changed and continued to function within the existing diplomatic arrangement.

A strategic advantage for Pakistan

Hosting Iran’s Interests Section gives Pakistan an unusual diplomatic position. Islamabad maintains ties across competing regional dynamics while also preserving a channel for Iran in Washington.

This allows Pakistan to maintain relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional rival, while simultaneously retaining diplomatic access to Iranian officials through the Interests Section. The arrangement also gives Islamabad a potential role in sensitive regional diplomacy, particularly during periods of heightened tension.

Few countries occupy such a position in the present geopolitical environment.

A modest office with outsized importance

Unlike the grand embassies that line Washington’s diplomatic corridors, Iran’s Interests Section is understated. There are no large diplomatic ceremonies or public displays. But the office represents Tehran’s only official presence in the United States.

The work continues as routine. Documents are processed, citizens receive assistance and communication channels are open.

In a relationship defined by decades of hostility, this office is one of the few places where Iran and the United States still have a real diplomatic connection and Pakistan holding that link.