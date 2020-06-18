No formal plans, says US on President Donald Trump's mediation in India-China standoff

Amid the rising tension between India and China on the border issue, the White House on Wednesday (June 17) said there were "no formal plans" if US President Donald Trump would offer to mediate between the two Asian nations to resolve the matter.

"There are no formal plans on that," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany when asked about this matter during a media briefing.

"President is aware of the developments. The US is monitoring the situation. We offer our deepest condolences," she added.

McEnany expressed condolence over the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in violent clashes with Chinese troops and said that President Trump and PM Narendra Modi had discussed the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in June 2.

The violent clashes which took on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday were the biggest and bloodiest confrontation between the forces of the two countries after their clashes in Nathu La in 1967. It is to be noted that in 1967 India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese troops were killed.

In May, President Trump had offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between New Delhi and Beijing, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions.

Trump's offer was however rejected by both India and China. India had said at that time that it was already engaged with Beijing to "resolve this issue", while China said the two countries did not want the "intervention" from a third party to resolve the matter.

"Between China and India we have existing border-related mechanisms and communication channels. We are capable of properly resolving the issues between us through dialogue and consultation. We do not need the intervention of the third party", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian had said