/'No funds for terrorism': JD Vance says any release of Iranian assets will come with safeguards

US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday that any future release of frozen Iranian assets would be subject to strict safeguards to ensure the money is used for civilian needs rather than funding terrorism. Speaking after high-level talks with Iranian officials in Switzerland, Vance said Washington was exploring a framework that would allow Iranian funds to be used for humanitarian purposes while maintaining tight oversight.
"If we ever unfreeze Iranian assets, we can ensure that Iranian money goes to help the people of Iran and not to fund terrorism," Vance told reporters.
According to the Vice President, discussions focused on creating a mechanism that would direct the funds towards the purchase of American agricultural products, including wheat, corn and soybeans. The proposal is intended to provide support for ordinary Iranians while also benefiting US farmers.
"If Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they're going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people," he said.
Vance described the latest round of diplomacy as an important step towards a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.
"The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven't built the house, but we've laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people," he said.
The talks took place in the Swiss resort town of Burgenstock and involved Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The negotiations followed a memorandum of understanding signed last week and were facilitated by mediators from Qatar and Pakistan.
Under a proposal developed by senior US negotiator Jared Kushner in consultation with Qatari officials, any sanctions relief would be linked to Iran purchasing American agricultural goods.
Despite reports of progress, negotiations briefly faced uncertainty after comments by President Donald Trump. Iranian state media said discussions were temporarily paused following what it described as an "insulting message" from Trump, who warned Tehran against continued support for Hezbollah in Lebanon and threatened further military action.
However, talks resumed and concluded with both sides remaining engaged in the process.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said progress had been made, particularly regarding efforts to ease tensions linked to the conflict in Lebanon. Writing on X, he said mediators had reported "major progress" towards ending hostilities.
A ceasefire that came into effect over the weekend remained intact on Monday, with no reports of Israeli strikes or Hezbollah attacks. It marks the most significant pause in fighting since tensions escalated on 2 March.
The memorandum signed last week by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian established a 60-day period for negotiations covering Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief and the possible recovery of frozen assets.
Ahead of the talks, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran would not abandon its uranium enrichment programme, highlighting one of the key issues still separating the two sides.
Technical teams from both countries are expected to remain in Switzerland in the coming days as discussions continue.
(With ANI inputs)
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