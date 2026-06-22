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'No funds for terrorism': JD Vance says any release of Iranian assets will come with safeguards

According to the Vice President, discussions focused on creating a mechanism that would direct the funds towards the purchase of American agricultural products, including wheat, corn and soybeans. The proposal is intended to provide support for ordinary Iranians while also benefiting US farmers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
'No funds for terrorism': JD Vance says any release of Iranian assets will come with safeguards
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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