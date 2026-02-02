Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013025https://zeenews.india.com/world/no-hose-just-buckets-shocking-firefighting-video-from-pakistan-goes-viral-watch-3013025.html
NewsWorldNo hose, just buckets? Shocking firefighting video from Pakistan goes viral | WATCH
PAKISTAN VIRAL VIDEO

No hose, just buckets? Shocking firefighting video from Pakistan goes viral | WATCH

In the footage, a group of uniformed firefighters is seen using buckets from a nearby water source to pour over the flames. The video raises broader concerns about the country’s emergency response systems. Several netizens pointed out that in the footage, one of the firefighters appears to be using a utensil to fill water from a fire truck.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

No hose, just buckets? Shocking firefighting video from Pakistan goes viral | WATCHScreenshot from viral video (Photo Credit: X)

A purported video from Pakistan has gone viral, showing firefighters battling a blaze armed with buckets of water. The clip, widely shared across social media platforms, has sparked outrage, disbelief, and heated discussions about the state of emergency services in the country. 

The viewers have expressed concern over the lack of proper equipment and resources, questioning how firefighters could manage fires without the essential tools typically associated with modern firefighting. The time and authenticity of the video have not been independently verified. 

In the footage, a group of uniformed firefighters is seen using buckets from a nearby water source to pour over the flames. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Check- Breaking Donkey News: An Animal Gatecrashes Pakistan Parliament, Steals The Show From Politicians | Is Video Real Or Fake? WATCH

Watch viral video from Pakistan here: 

The video raises broader concerns about the country’s emergency response systems. Several netizens pointed out that in the footage, one of the firefighters appears to be using a utensil to fill water from a fire truck.

In conclusion, the viral video of Pakistani firefighters using buckets instead of hoses highlighted the poor resources available to the firefighters in Pakistan. While the footage has captivated social media users, it also underscores a serious problem: that the tools and infrastructure are necessary to safely and effectively fight fires. 

Also Check- Chappal gets separate seat in Vande Bharat? Rs 100 slipper, Rs 1500 seat; Viral video sparks reaction on internet

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran protests
Nearly 3,000 dead in anti-Khamenei protests: President’s office publishes list
Dy CM Sunetra Pawar
Sunetra Pawar visits Yashwantrao Chavan memorial; follows Ajit Pawar’s legacy
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result Today 02-02-2026 SHORTLY LIVE
Delhi NCR weather alert
Delhi-NCR weather: Fog in several areas, AQI in THIS category | Check forecast
India Post GDS
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 begins today: Apply now at indiapostgdsonline
Nipah virus outbreak India
Explained | Why Nipah virus outbreak in India is setting off global alarm bell
Strait of Hormuz
Strait of Hormuz: why it is important for global energy security
Iran US tensions
Iran missiles pose 'serious threat' to US bases, Gulf allies warn Washington
J&K news
Earthquake measuring 4.8 with epicentre in central Budgam shakes Kashmir
LCA Tejas Mk1A Fighter Aircraft
Self-reliance a myth? Tejas Mk1A jet ‘indigenous’ in name, Israel tech runs it