No hose, just buckets? Shocking firefighting video from Pakistan goes viral | WATCH

A purported video from Pakistan has gone viral, showing firefighters battling a blaze armed with buckets of water. The clip, widely shared across social media platforms, has sparked outrage, disbelief, and heated discussions about the state of emergency services in the country.

The viewers have expressed concern over the lack of proper equipment and resources, questioning how firefighters could manage fires without the essential tools typically associated with modern firefighting. The time and authenticity of the video have not been independently verified.

In the footage, a group of uniformed firefighters is seen using buckets from a nearby water source to pour over the flames.

Watch viral video from Pakistan here:

Pakistan is trying to extinguish the fire with a bucket pic.twitter.com/BbnXZudjKO — Hindutva Vigilant (@Viglnthindutva) January 27, 2026

The video raises broader concerns about the country’s emergency response systems. Several netizens pointed out that in the footage, one of the firefighters appears to be using a utensil to fill water from a fire truck.

In conclusion, the viral video of Pakistani firefighters using buckets instead of hoses highlighted the poor resources available to the firefighters in Pakistan. While the footage has captivated social media users, it also underscores a serious problem: that the tools and infrastructure are necessary to safely and effectively fight fires.

