‘No meeting planned’: Iran’s Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad; denies direct meeting with US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday with a senior delegation, signaling fresh diplomatic momentum to restart stalled US-Iran talks, with Pakistan positioning itself as a vital mediator.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in an X post, welcomed Aragchi, saying, “Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi, to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.”

“Look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and stability,” added Dar.

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Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi, to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.



Look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and… pic.twitter.com/XHrqXijgqx — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 24, 2026

Tehran denies a direct meeting with US

Despite Araghchi’s visit and the US confirmation of a meeting with Iran, Tehran has denied any direct meeting.

Iran’s Head of the Centre for Public Diplomacy and spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, in an X post said, “We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.”

We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.



No meeting… pic.twitter.com/1vP51xIoep — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 24, 2026

He further added, “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan.”

Denying any meeting with Washington, Baqaei said Tehran’s views will instead be conveyed via Pakistan.

Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Islamabad

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be heading to Islamabad for a meeting with the Iranian delegation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "I can confirm@SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks.”

The White House also claimed that Tehran reached out for a meeting, "The Iranians reached out, as @POTUS called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation,” added Leavitt.

"I can confirm @SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks," announces @PressSec.



"The Iranians reached out, as @POTUS called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation." pic.twitter.com/iz3lfZ0hsi — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 24, 2026

She noted that Vice President JD Vance will stay actively involved from Washington, working closely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security team.



















