Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040758https://zeenews.india.com/world/no-meeting-planned-iran-s-foreign-minister-arrives-in-islamabad-denies-direct-meeting-with-us-3040758.html
NewsWorld‘No meeting planned’: Iran’s Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad; denies direct meeting with US
US-IRAN TALKS IN PAKISTAN

‘No meeting planned’: Iran’s Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad; denies direct meeting with US

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday with a senior delegation, signaling fresh diplomatic momentum to restart stalled US-Iran talks, with Pakistan positioning itself as a vital mediator.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 06:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘No meeting planned’: Iran’s Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad; denies direct meeting with US(Image: @MIshaqDar50/X)

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday with a senior delegation, signaling fresh diplomatic momentum to restart stalled US-Iran talks, with Pakistan positioning itself as a vital mediator.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in an X post, welcomed Aragchi, saying, “Pleased to receive and welcome my brother, Foreign Minister of Iran, H. E. Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi, to Islamabad, alongside Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.”

“Look forward to our meaningful engagements aimed at promoting regional peace and stability,” added Dar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tehran denies a direct meeting with US

Despite Araghchi’s visit and the US confirmation of a meeting with Iran, Tehran has denied any direct meeting.

Iran’s Head of the Centre for Public Diplomacy and spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, in an X post said, “We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region.”

He further added, “No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan.”

Denying any meeting with Washington, Baqaei said Tehran’s views will instead be conveyed via Pakistan.

Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Islamabad

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be heading to  Islamabad for a meeting with the Iranian delegation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "I can confirm@SEPeaceMissions and @jaredkushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in talks.”
The White House also claimed that Tehran reached out for a meeting, "The Iranians reached out, as @POTUS called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation,” added Leavitt.

She noted that Vice President JD Vance will stay actively involved from Washington, working closely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the national security team.










 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran talks
Trump sending Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan for US-Iran talks, says report
US-Iran war
What does latest US military build-up in Gulf means for Iran and the world
Virat Kohli
IPL 2026: Virat, Padikkal power RCB to five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans
Virat Kohli
CB vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli creates history, breaks multiple records
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan breaks Chris Gayle's record, becomes fastest batter in IPL to...
Ghaziabad rape case
SC directs SIT investigation into Ghaziabad child rape-murder case
Drishyam 3
‘Drishyam 3’ gets Rs 100 crore boost as big investment backs upcoming thriller
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt returns as Ballu in ‘Khalnayak Returns’, check first look
Mahela Jayawardene
Jayawardene breaks silence on Shardul replacing Santner as concussion sub
IPL 2026 flop players full list
Top players who have failed to perform in IPL 2026 for 10 teams- Check in pics