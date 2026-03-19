‘No more attacks will be made..’ Trump eases off after Iran attacks Qatar’s LNG facility

The United States of America President, Donald Trump, stated that Israel won't launch further attacks on Iran's giant South Pars gas field, but warned America could "massively blow up" it if Tehran hits Qatar's (Liquefied Natural Gas) LNG infrastructure.

The toned-down statement came after Iran targeted the world’s largest LNG gas facility in Qatar.

“NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar”, said US President Donald Trump in a Truth Social Post on Wednesday (Local time).

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Qatar reported extensive damage to additional LNG sites from Iranian missile strikes, prompting Trump's warning.

This escalation in the Gulf energy hub ties directly to the earlier Qatar-Iran diplomatic rift over persona non grata expulsions.

Following the attack on Qatar, the country declared Iran's military and security attaches at its Tehran embassy, plus their staff, "persona non grata" on Thursday, ordering them to depart within 24 hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

While Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) took responsibility for attacks on what it calls US-associated oil facilities across the region, framing them as the 63rd wave of its ongoing Operation True Promise 4, launched in retaliation for US-Israel strikes on Iran.

The IRGC Public Relations Office stated, "This full-force wave also avenges the martyrdom of Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib and others during the aggression."

The Corps accused adversaries of targeting Iran's energy infrastructure to punish nationwide rallies supporting the Islamic establishment. "Iran never intended to expand the war to oil facilities or harm friendly neighbors' economies," the statement continued. "But enemy attacks on energy sites forced a new conflict phase, compelling strikes on American-linked facilities to defend our infrastructure."



(with agencies input)



