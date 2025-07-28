No More Easy US Visas? America Tightens Rules – Kids, Senior Citizens To Face Interviews; Indians Hit Hard

Washington, D.C.: Starting September 2, getting a U.S. visa is about to get a lot tougher for many. The U.S. State Department has rolled out major changes to to handle immigrant visa interviews. The new rules are raising alarms, especially among Indian applicants.

Under the new system, children under 14 and seniors over 79 will no longer be automatically exempt from in-person interviews. Only a few specific visa categories and renewals will get that privilege. For everyone else, including B1/B2 and H-1B applicants, showing up for a consular interview could become mandatory even if they have held a visa before.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says that the revised guidelines are meant for strengthening national security. But the changes are also expected to slow down the entire process. More people. More interviews. Longer waits.

For Indian families, the timing could not be worse. The Indian community makes up one of the largest groups of non-immigrant travellers to the United States, including students, tech professionals, business visitors and families on vacation. Many are already dealing with long delays for visa appointments. The new system could make the process even more unpredictable.

Based in Houston, Immigration Attorney Steven Brown says that the change is sweeping. “I think they are essentially ending dropbox eligibility for most categories. That means longer queues, more appointments and a lot less efficiency for renewals,” he said.

Brown did not hold back when it came to the rules requiring children to appear in person. “The idea of interviewing children for visas is absurd,” he said.

Certain diplomats and official visa categories, such as A, G, NATO and TECRO E-1 applicants, are still exempt. But most travellers will now have to make that trip to the consulate, wait for an appointment and prepare for in-person questioning.

The policy reversal replaces the more lenient approach adopted in February 2023. Back then, exemptions were broader and aimed at easing the backlog caused by COVID. Now, under a renewed push for tighter screening, those flexibilities are being rolled back.

A State Department spokesperson said consular officers may still exercise discretion, depending on the case or local conditions. But that does not change the core of the policy, which demands most of the people to show up in person.

Officials linked the move to broader concerns about global security. The Donald Trump administration has supported the change, arguing that the current environment calls for stricter checks. Personal risk assessments and face-to-face scrutiny are back in focus.

Applicants are being advised to check the U.S. embassy or consulate website for updated procedures, as rules may vary slightly depending on location. Visa seekers should prepare for a longer and more hands-on process.

With India at the center of this shift, thousands of families, students and professionals could soon find themselves stuck in queues, waiting for a slot that used to be optional and is now non-negotiable.