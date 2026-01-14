Claims of a covert plan of Pakistan have surfaced, alleging a coordinated plan targeting Iran amid internal unrest there. The allegations suggest that militant networks linked to Pakistan were directed toward new objectives by Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Reportedly, Iran’s security agencies recently conducted a major operation along the country’s eastern border. Footage released by Iranian authorities shows commandos of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), operating in civilian clothes, arresting multiple suspects. Iranian officials claim these individuals were contract attackers allegedly tasked with carrying out assassinations. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the current situation in Iran:

The IRGC says that during the operation, security forces recovered materials used for making bombs, automatic weapons, and medical pouches allegedly filled with poison. Iranian intelligence agencies state that several such cells were active near the eastern border and that initial intelligence about them was received on January 3, coinciding with a rise in protests against Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran claims that so far, around 200 suspects have been detained and 273 automatic weapons seized. Iranian authorities further allege that the recovered weapons were manufactured in the United States and Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran’s eastern border, approximately 909 kilometers long, is shared with Pakistan. Iranian officials and commentators argue that this border has long been vulnerable to infiltration and smuggling.

A sequence of events has been cited to support suspicions of Pakistani involvement. On January 12, an American ship reportedly docked at Pakistan’s Karachi port, allegedly carrying automatic weapons. On January 13, Asim Munir ordered the deployment of an additional 30,000 troops along the Iran–Pakistan border. A day later, armed suspects were arrested on the Iranian side of the same border.

Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, also said that Iran’s neighbors were involved in conspiracies against the country. Notably, he did not name the United States or Israel directly, instead placing responsibility on neighboring states, among which Pakistan is included.

US-Pakistan Meeting

Further allegations refer to a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Asim Munir in Washington on June 18, 2025. According to the claims, after this meeting, Munir sent an email to Trump’s office. Portions of this email, later made public by a US-based organisation during heightened Iran–US tensions, allegedly outlined a chapter titled “Geopolitical and Security Cooperation.”

In that chapter, Munir reportedly wrote that the Trump administration should not concern itself with objections from other countries when shaping future US–Pakistan relations. The email is alleged to have conveyed that Pakistan was prepared to sacrifice relations with countries such as Iran or China to strengthen ties with the United States.

It is believed that Munir was considered a suitable partner because of Pakistan’s proximity to Iran, the ease of cross-border movement, and the presence of tens of thousands of Pakistani refugees inside Iran, some of whom are alleged to work with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI. Munir’s past leadership of both Military Intelligence and the ISI is also cited as a factor.

Another allegation is that Pakistan’s airbases could be used by the United States if indirect efforts to destabilise Iran failed, enabling direct military strikes.

The broader narrative places these claims within a historical pattern of US-backed regime change operations, often with Pakistan’s cooperation.