No more global policing: Pentagon’s new defence doctrine – America first, allies later

Washington: The United States has released its new approach in the latest ‘National Defense Strategy’. The Pentagon’s 34-page report makes it clear that America will not take the responsibility of protecting its allies. Instead, it will focus first on defending its homeland and the Western Hemisphere. This approach is different from past policies, which always saw China as the main threat. The report now emphasises handling Beijing with strength and caution rather than direct confrontation.

The report directly addresses allied nations, stating that many have long relied on Washington for their security while doing little themselves. America now expects those nations to handle threats that affect them most, particularly in Europe and Asia.

The approach toward Russia is also measured. Despite ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the report describes Moscow as a “manageable threat” primarily for NATO’s eastern members. Taiwan is not mentioned in the strategy, sending a strong message to Beijing.

Trump’s unease with NATO

The strategy shows Trump’s ‘America First’ philosophy. During his second term, he openly criticised the NATO, claiming that the United States gained little from the alliance. While the claim that America pays 100% of NATO costs is not accurate, the pressure on allies is unmistakable.

US asserts its reach

The report emphasises that the United States will maintain military and economic access to strategic regions, including the Panama Canal, Greenland and the Gulf of America, regardless of whether allies support these moves.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the strategy shows that the old global order will not return, adding, “If we are not at the table, we will at least be on the menu.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also warned that the world is moving forward “without rules”.

Idealism is over

The Pentagon’s message is clear and easy to understand. The United States will no longer take charge of global security. Countries that rely on Washington will now have to protect themselves and pay for their own defence. Those that fail to do so may no longer receive the same level of support.