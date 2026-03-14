'No, never ever': Iran slams Trump's claim of Tehran wanting to negotiate; says can continue war 'for five years'

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative in India, on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that Tehran is seeking talks, asserting that Iran has no intention of negotiating and is willing to sustain the conflict “even for five years” if necessary.

In his interview with ANI, Ilahi categorically rejected the notion that Iran is willing to engage in talks with the United States at this time, stressing that it was in fact Washington that struck Tehran during previous negotiations.

"No. Never ever. Iran never wants at the moment to negotiate with them because they started this war. And we have experiences with them. Two times we were negotiating with them, and they attacked us. They targeted us," he said.

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Ilahi emphasised that Tehran would never capitulate to its adversaries and is willing to engage in a prolonged conflict if required, noting that Iran’s experience from its eight‑year war with Iraq has prepared it to endure a protracted struggle.

"I don't know any deadline for this war. But what I know is that Iran is ready to continue this war to the end, even for five years. And we have experience in the war. We had eight years of experience of the war between Iran and Iraq at that time. And we are ready. And if you go to the streets of Iran, you will see all the people are there, and they are chanting for retaliation. And they say we are ready to give our blood, but we are not ready to give our land," he said.

Ilahi added that Iran had made multiple efforts to prevent a regional escalation and had appealed to neighbouring states to assist in averting conflict in the Middle East.

"We didn't want war. Several times, we tried to avoid any type of war in the region. Even though we informed our neighbours that they have to try to avoid the region of this war because the region cannot tolerate any more war," he said.

Ilahi voiced concern over the ongoing conflict, noting that its impact extends beyond Iran and has become a global issue, with rising energy prices and broader economic repercussions.

He highlighted the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key channel for global energy transport, and explained that regional disruptions are affecting numerous countries through shortages of gas, petrol, and oil.

Despite this, he stressed that Iran has no choice but to defend itself.

The current West Asian conflict, which began on February 28, involves clashes between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other.

Tensions intensified after the joint US-Israel strikes killed 86-year-old Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, prompting Iran to retaliate against Israeli and US targets across several Gulf countries and Israel.

These actions disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy transit route, impacting international energy markets and overall economic stability.

With the inputs from agency...