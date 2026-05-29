'No nuclear bomb, toll-free Hormuz': Trump lays demand list for Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump set out a sweeping list of demands for Iran on Thursday and announced the lifting of America's naval blockade of the Gulf, but Tehran wasted little time in making clear it would judge Washington by what it does, not what it says. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said any agreement with Iran must include a permanent commitment never to develop nuclear weapons, the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for unrestricted shipping in both directions without tolls, and the removal of all water mines from the strategic waterway.

He claimed US forces had already detonated several mines during blockade operations and said Iran would be responsible for clearing any that remained.

"The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump wrote. On the mines, he added, "Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many."

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With the naval blockade now lifted, Trump said commercial ships that had been stranded in the strait could begin making their way home. "Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of heading home," he wrote, in characteristically colourful fashion, adding, "Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favourite President."

Also Read: US, Iran reach tentative 60-day deal to ease tensions; Trump's approval pending: Axios report

On Iran's nuclear material, which Trump referred to as "Nuclear Dust", he said enriched uranium buried underground following B-2 bomber strikes eleven months ago would be unearthed jointly by the United States, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, and destroyed. He described the US and China as the only countries with the mechanical capability to carry out such an operation. "No money will be exchanged, until further notice," he added, saying other lesser issues had already been agreed upon. He closed by saying he was heading to the Situation Room to make a "final determination" on the proposed arrangement.

Tehran is unmoved by the tone

Iran's response was measured but pointed. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's parliament and the man who led Tehran's delegation at peace talks with the US in Pakistan last month, made clear that words from Washington carried little weight in Tehran.

"We place no trust in guarantees or words; only actions matter. No step will be taken before the other side acts first," Ghalibaf wrote on X. He also reminded Washington that Iran had gained its negotiating leverage "through missiles" fired at US bases and allies when the war broke out on 28 February, not through diplomacy.

The exchange came as US Vice President JD Vance said progress had been made on a deal to extend the ceasefire and establish a framework for peace talks. US sources told AFP the arrangement needed only Trump's sign-off, yet the President remained publicly silent on whether he had given it, leaving the outcome of three months of conflict and negotiation hanging in the balance once more.

Also Read: US-Iran peace deal awaiting Donald Trump’s final approval, says report; Iran yet to confirm