'No Nukes For Iran...': US Defence Secy Hails 'Spectacular Military Success' After Airstrikes

Israel-Iran Conflict: After the United States struck Iran's nuclear sites in Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz, amid tensions with Israel, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stated that the strikes were "an incredible and overwhelming success." He also added that United States President Donald Trump has consistently said for over a decade that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon.

"Last night, on President Trump's orders, US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran, Fordeau, Natanz, and Isfahan, in order to destroy or severely degrade Iran's nuclear program. It was an incredible and overwhelming success," Hegseth said.

"The order we received from our commander in chief was focused, it was powerful, and it was clear that we had devastated the Iranian nuclear program. It's worth noting the operation did not target Iranian troops or the Iranian people..." he added.

#WATCH | US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth says "Last night, on President Trump's orders, US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran, Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in order to destroy or severely degrade… pic.twitter.com/TRsA6mdNgU — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2025

Trump On Iran's Nuclear

"For the entirety of his time in office, President Trump has consistently stated for over 10 years that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon, full stop. Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated. Many Presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program, and none could until President Trump," the US Secretary of Defence said.

On the other hand, in his first public remarks since the “precision” strikes in Iran, Trump warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

In his address to the nation from the White House on Saturday (local time), the US President said, “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we've witnessed over the last eight days.”

Trump thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said, “I want to thank Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we've gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

Top brass of the US political leadership stood beside US President Trump as he delivered the remarks, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth.

Trump's announcement comes just two days after saying he had opened a two-week window for diplomacy.

Israel-Iran Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday, with the US launching strikes on the latter. The conflict started after Jerusalem, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed “Operation Rising Lion.”

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, “Operation True Promise 3”, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

On Saturday (local time) US bombed the three Iranian nuclear facilities, after which several world leaders have weighed in on the continued tensions.

(with ANI inputs)