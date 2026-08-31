KATHMANDU: A rescue team found no one inside the tunnel of the flood-affected Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project (RHPL) in Rasuwa, while the fate of 93 people working on the project remains unclear. "The rescue team led by the Nepali Army has returned after searching the tunnel of the 111-MW flood-affected project in Rasuwa and finding no people inside," the Prime Minister's Secretariat said on Monday.