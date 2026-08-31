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No one found inside Nepal's Rasuwagadhi hydropower tunnel; 93 untraced

The Army team, accompanied by engineers and a drone team, launched the search after it was suspected that people could be trapped at the far end of the tunnel following flooding in the Bhote Koshi River. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
No one found inside Nepal's Rasuwagadhi hydropower tunnel; 93 untraced
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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No one found inside Nepal's Rasuwagadhi hydropower tunnel; 93 untraced
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