‘No Overhaul’ To ‘Broken System’: Elon Musk’s H-1B Visa Flip-Flop Resurfaces

As US President Donald Trump’s latest push to reform the country’s immigration system draws criticism and sparks tensions within the tech industry, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s shifting position on the H-1B visa programme has resurfaced on social media.

Musk, whose relationship with Trump deteriorated earlier this year, initially defended the H-1B visa system but reversed course within a day, calling for “major reform” of what he described as a “broken” programme.

At one point, Musk, originally from South Africa, acknowledged that he himself was able to live in the US because of the visa system.

The H-1B visa is reserved for foreign workers employed in specialised occupations, predominantly in technology roles such as software engineering and IT management. The visas are typically issued for three years, with the possibility of renewal for another three.

On Friday, Trump significantly increased the annual fee for the H-1B visa to $100,000, a move expected to heavily impact Indian professionals employed by US tech companies.

Earlier, Musk had advocated for a “significant increase in legal migration” and vowed to “go to war” to defend the H-1B programme, recognising the critical contributions of visa holders to the success of his companies, Tesla and SpaceX.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong, is because of H1B,” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter) on 28 December.

He added emphatically, “Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue, the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend.”

However, earlier the same day, Musk had stated there was “no question that the H1B system needs to be overhauled.” The following day, he described the programme as “broken and needs major reform,” suggesting raising the minimum salary significantly and imposing an annual cost for maintaining H-1B status to make overseas hiring materially more expensive than domestic recruitment.

Signing the proclamation at the White House on Friday, Trump said the increased fees were intended to “incentivise hiring American workers,” while still ensuring companies can recruit “truly extraordinary people” from abroad, according to the administration.

If upheld, the changes will result in steep fee increases: the skilled worker visa fee will soar from $215 to $100,000. Fees for investor visas, common in many European countries, will also rise from $10,000–$20,000 annually.

Additionally, the administration announced a new Gold Card visa programme, including Trump Gold Card and Trump Platinum Card for individuals, and a Trump Corporate Gold Card for businesses. These cards offer exclusive privileges and are designed to replace employment-based visas that provide paths to citizenship for professionals such as professors, scientists, artists, and athletes.