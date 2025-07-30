‘No Recognition For Israel Until...’: Saudi Crown Prince Drops a Bombshell, Abraham Accord Dream Shattered

New York: Saudi Arabia stands tall and speaks in firm tones. Its foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan speaks from New York. Israel hears. The United States hears. Normalisation talks with Israel stay paused. Conditions laid bare. A Palestinian state. A ceasefire in Gaza. No room for shortcuts. No room for deals without justice.

Agreement called Abraham Accords hinges on trust. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed. Bahrain signed. Morocco followed. Now Saudi Arabia holds the line. No recognition of Israel until Palestinian state clarity. Israel faces resistance. Donald Trump’s push for more Gulf nations to sign stalls. Saudi Arabia sets terms. The message echoes across diplomacy channels.

The Israeli military strikes Gaza hard. Thirty‑four Palestinians killed in recent attacks. Local hospitals report aid site near deaths. Aid distribution zones hit. Injuries reported. Aid deliveries resume for limited hours. Brief ceasefire windows appear. Humanitarian corridors open. Still, lives lost. Still, fear spreads.

Meanwhile, Trump meets U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland. Discussion turns to Gaza. Trump reacts to Netanyahu’s assertion that there is no famine in the strip. Trump disagrees. Gaza hunger looks real. Civilians lean on aid. Food access tightens. Neighbouring states step in. Jordan and the UAE send relief flights to Gaza.

Saudi Arabia draws a clear line. Palestine recognition. End of Gaza war. No normalisation until justice. No hidden clauses. Pure conditions. Straight talk.