/‘No room for double standards’: PM Modi calls for dismantling terror ecosystem at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message on terrorism during an SCO roundtable discussion in Bishkek on Tuesday, calling for the dismantling of the entire terror ecosystem and stressing that there can be “no room for double standards” on the issue.
PM Modi made the remarks during the roundtable, which was attended by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
“We must speak with one voice that there can be no room for double standards on this serious issue,” he said.
“Countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy, and that provide shelter and support to terrorists, must be given a firm message: terrorism cannot be a strategic asset for anyone."
Besides PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the discussion was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.
Earlier, the SCO leaders assembled for the official group photograph, a customary feature of the organisation’s annual summit.
During the family photo session, PM Modi was seen briefly speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
On the sidelines of the two-day summit, PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely.
The 26th SCO Leadership Summit brings together the organisation’s 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer states to deliberate on regional and global issues.
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