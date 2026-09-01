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‘No room for double standards’: PM Modi calls for dismantling terror ecosystem at SCO summit

PM Narendra Modi delivered a strong message against terrorism at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, calling for the dismantling of the terror ecosystem and urging countries to reject double standards on terrorism.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
‘No room for double standards’: PM Modi calls for dismantling terror ecosystem at SCO summit
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘No room for double standards’: PM Modi calls for dismantling terror ecosystem at SCO summit
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