'No Safe Haven For Criminals': US Seizes Another Oil Tanker In Caribbean Sea | WATCH

U.S. forces seized another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday (IST). Separately, the U.S. Southern Command stated that in a pre-dawn operation, the tanker Olina was apprehended without any incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Noem informed of the seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina by the US Coast Guard and stated that the vessel had departed Venezuela and was attempting to evade the US forces.

"The world’s criminals are on notice. Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed Venezuela attempting to evade U.S. forces," the Homeland Security chief said on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The ghost fleets will not outrun justice. They will not hide under false claims of nationality. The Coast Guard will seize sanctioned oil tankers, enforce U.S. and international law, and eliminate these funding streams for illicit activity including narco-terrorism," Neom added.

The world’s criminals are on notice.



Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed… pic.twitter.com/vvS3u3nrvl — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 9, 2026

Informing about the seizure, the U.S. Southern Command, in a post on X, stated, "Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: “there is no safe haven for criminals.” In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R. Ford and apprehended Motor/Tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea without incident."

"Apprehensions like this are backed by the full power of the U.S. Navy’s Amphibious Ready Group, including the ready and lethal platforms of the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale," the post added.

"The Department of War’s Operation Southern Spear is unwavering in its mission to defend our homeland by ending illicit activity and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere," it said.

Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: “there is no safe haven for criminals.”



In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R.… pic.twitter.com/StHo4ufcdx — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 9, 2026

Also Read- 3 Indians Among Crew Of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report

Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US

Earlier, a vessel named Marinera and previously known as Bella 1, was intercepted after a prolonged maritime pursuit that reportedly began in the Caribbean Sea and extended into the North Atlantic. According to reports, the tanker was carrying a multinational crew comprising 17 Ukrainians, six Georgians, three Indians, and two Russians, including the ship’s captain. All crew members are currently in US custody.

According to IANS, the seizure took place on Wednesday following what has been described as a coordinated operation by US agencies, with support from British forces. US officials have alleged that the tanker had links to Venezuela and may have been involved in efforts to circumvent international sanctions.

(with IANS inputs)