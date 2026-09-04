/No talk, no timeline: Is US quietly preparing for massive, never-ending fight with Iran?

Washington is publicly playing down the idea of an ongoing war with Iran, yet its military planning points to a much longer confrontation. Vice-President J.D. Vance says there will be no talks until attacks on commercial ships stop, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is extending some US deployments into 2027, clearly showing a gap between public messaging and military planning.
The Strait of Hormuz has become the centre of the US strategy. Vance says Washington will not agree to talks with Tehran while Iranian forces attack commercial shipping. He also rejected the idea of setting a deadline for US operations, saying their duration will depend on Iran's actions.
“The President's been very clear, we're not talking to them and we're not going to talk to them unless they stop shooting at commercial shipping,” Vance said during a White House press briefing.
That position turns the strait into both a security problem and a source of economic pressure. The waterway carries a major share of the world's oil and gas shipments. Any sustained disruption can push up oil prices, shipping costs and insurance rates, putting pressure on economies far beyond the Middle East.
Vance argued that US action has so far prevented a wider energy crisis. “The Iranians would like zero million barrels to come out of the Strait of Hormuz. Last night, 15 million barrels came out of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “That's because of the United States of America.”
The message is clear. Keeping the strait open is not only a military mission. It is also a way for Washington to deny Tehran an economic lever while showing markets that the US can protect energy supplies.
The administration is also trying to widen the pressure on Iran beyond military force. Vance said China had responded to some US requests and described Beijing as more responsible than Tehran. He also cited cooperation from Turkey, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, including some governments working quietly.
This coalition matters because Iran's ability to withstand pressure depends partly on trade, finance and regional access. Chinese cooperation could be particularly important if financial channels and energy trade become harder for Tehran to use.
At the same time, Vance kept the military and covert options open. He declined to say whether Washington was considering support for Iranian dissidents but said the president had several choices.
“Everything that could happen is on the table: Economic pressure, military pressure, diplomatic pressure, covert pressure,” Vance said.
The wider aim is also nuclear. Vance said the US wants to prevent Iran from rebuilding its enrichment capacity after Washington's claim that it destroyed that capability. That makes the pressure campaign about more than shipping. It is an attempt to shape what Iran can rebuild after the fighting.
The clearest sign that the US expects a long fight with Iran comes from the Pentagon.
A Wall Street Journal report says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has extended US military deployments in the Middle East into 2027. Warships, air defence units and paratroopers are among the forces staying there.
This is striking because President Donald Trump has reportedly discussed whether to declare the war over. The idea is that economic pressure could force Iran to give up its nuclear programme.
But the two plans do not fully match. Declaring the war over is a political move. Keeping thousands of troops and military equipment in the region until 2027 is a military move.
It suggests the US does not expect a quick deal with Iran. Keeping forces there also gives Trump options. They can protect the Strait of Hormuz, deter Iranian attacks and respond if talks fail.
For now, there is no clear timeline and no agreement to restart talks. The US military is preparing for a confrontation that could last much longer than the White House's public statements suggest.
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