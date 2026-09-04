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No talk, no timeline: Is US quietly preparing for massive, never-ending fight with Iran?

The US says there is no timeline for talks with Iran as military deployments in the Middle East are extended into 2027.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
No talk, no timeline: Is US quietly preparing for massive, never-ending fight with Iran?
Image Credit: AI. US President Donald Trump.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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