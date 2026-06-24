Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'No tolls, no other charges': Trump says Iran won’t tax ships passing through Hormuz

'No tolls, no other charges': Trump says Iran won’t tax ships passing through Hormuz

His remarks came amid growing speculation that Iran could seek to levy charges on shipping through the strait following recent negotiations. Comments by Iranian and Omani officials on the management of maritime services in the region had fuelled concerns that transit fees might be introduced.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
'No tolls, no other charges': Trump says Iran won’t tax ships passing through Hormuz
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS Source: Bureau

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'This is his home': Axar Patel's message as Rishabh Pant returns to DC
Axar Patel12 min ago
2
Pune murder case14 min ago
3
Indian Techie35 min ago
4
India growth39 min ago
5
Shubman Gill52 min ago