Trump announces halt on Israeli strike in Lebanon and 'rapid talks’ with Iran after call with Netanyahu

United States of America (USA) President Donald Trump, on Monday, held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said there will be no strikes on Beirut while Hezbollah and Israel both agreed to stop shooting.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said “I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back.” He added that through highly placed representatives, he had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop.

In another post Trump said that talks with Iran are going on with rapid pace. He said, "Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

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The statement comes amid heightened tensions after Israel ordered strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the Dahiyeh district, earlier on Monday, citing repeated ceasefire violations by the group. Israeli officials, including Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, had warned of targeting Hezbollah’s “terrorist headquarters” in the area and urged residents to evacuate.

Also Read: Iran halts message exchange with US; threatens to completely block Hormuz over Israel’s Lebanon offensive, reports Iranian media

President Trump on talks continuing with Iran: https://t.co/7Lq0aXjs97 pic.twitter.com/jvBfO5p0V0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2026

‘I don’t care if they’re over’: Trump on peace talks with Iran

Although President Trump announced that Israel would not strike Beirut, he earlier, in a telephonic conversation with CNBC, said, “I don’t care if they’re over, honestly.” “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” saying he thought the protracted talks “started to get very boring.”

The remarks came in the backdrop of Iran halting the exchange of messages with the US.

In his remarks, President Trump had indicated he planned to directly engage with Israeli leadership, saying he was “going to ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “what’s going on with Lebanon.”

Reuters reported later Monday afternoon that the two leaders had spoken by phone.

Trump also downplayed concerns over rising oil prices, which had spiked following an earlier report in Iranian state media.“I think the oil will be dropping like a rock in the very near, you know, the very near distance,” Trump said.

Also Read: Middle East tensions escalate: US launches massive strikes on Iranian radar & drone sites

Hezbollah ready for full ceasefire with Israel

Earlier, Axios reported that Hezbollah has told the US via Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key intermediary with close links to Hezbollah, on Sunday that Hezbollah is ready for a full and immediate ceasefire with Israel and pledged to guarantee its implementation.

Berri’s top adviser conveyed this to US officials, pushing for a comprehensive truce covering ground, air, and sea operations rather than the partial ceasefire initially proposed by the US, which would have seen Hezbollah halt attacks on northern Israel in exchange for Israel refraining from striking Beirut.

U.S officials had been urging Israel against escalation in Beirut as part of broader de-escalation efforts, though the situation remains fluid with ongoing accusations of violations from both sides. A fragile truce announced in mid-April has been repeatedly breached.

Iran halts message exchange with US after Israeli offensive

The developments threaten to complicate US-mediated talks aimed at ending the wider regional conflict involving Iran.

Iran has suspended negotiations with the US after Israel’s actions in Lebanon, with officials stating a Lebanon ceasefire is a key condition for any broader deal.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is gearing up for an emergency meeting on the situation.

This latest diplomatic intervention by President Trump appears aimed at preventing further escalation in the Lebanese capital while building on reported readiness from Hezbollah for a comprehensive halt to hostilities. Further details on the implementation of any ceasefire are expected in the coming hours.

