New Delhi: After escaping the crucial no-confidence motion, which holds huge chances to dethrone Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, for over a week with the chaotic political play, the leader will finally have to face the no-trust vote on Saturday following the Supreme Court order.

Interestingly, for Pakistan National Assembly, which has notably never seen a prime minister complete the full 5-year-tenure, this is not going to be the first no-confidence motion against an elected leader.

As Imran Khan gears up to face the no-confidence vote on Saturday, here’s a list of Pakistan PMs who faced no trust in the past:

Benazir Bhutto’s no-confidence motion

Daughter of veteran Pakistani leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir, created history by becoming the first woman Prime Minister in the male-dominated setup of Pakistan.

Benazir Bhutto is, however, also attributed for being the first Pakistan PM to face the motion. Pakistan’s first no-confidence motion was introduced against Bhutto in 1989 but the leader won the parliamentary proceeding against her and managed to keep the government.

Of the 237 members of Parliament, 107 voted to support the motion of no-confidence while 125 voted with Bhutto, and five were absent.

The first no-trust motion was brought by Nawaz Sharif.

Shaukat Aziz in 2006

The second no-confidence motion in the history of Pakistan was brought against former Prime Miniter Shaukat Aziz in 2006. Though, the leader also escaped the no-trust vote and managed to keep his government with 201 votes.

Aziz, who was a career banker, was elected prime minister in 2004.

The no-confidence motion was introduced against Aziz on the basis of corruption allegations. However, Aziz had refuted the claims, saying the Opposition was indulging in "negative politics."

No successful no-confidence motion so far

While Pakistan, including Imran Khan’s, has and will see three no-confidence motions so far, none of those ever succeeded.

Both Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz won the no-confidence motion brought against them in the assembly with a comfortable majority.

Imran Khan will be first PM to be impeached after no-confidence, if lost

If Imran Khan loses tomorrow’s no-confidence motion, he will be the first Pakistan PM to ever lose the vote and be impeached due to no trust.

Notably, there are high chances of Imran Khan losing as the joint opposition has managed to secure a comfortable majority against the former cricketer-turned-politician.

Khan’s situation seems difficult given that three of the four allies, that is, MQM-P, PML-Q and BAP have stated their support for the Opposition`s no-confidence motion and said that they will vote accordingly.

No PM could complete a full tenure in history of Pakistan

Not a single prime minister in Pakistan could complete their full five-year term in the history of Pakistan so far.

The jinx or ill-fate of our neighbours began just four years after its advent with the assassination of the first-ever elected PM of the country. Then the continuous power hustle between The Muslim League and other leaders led to the change of four prime ministers in just the span of 6 years from 1951-to 56.

This apart, Pakistan saw two undemocratic military rules from 1958 to 1973 and then in 1977 following the assassination of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Live TV