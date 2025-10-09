Nobel Prize 2025: Hungarian Novelist Laszlo Krasznahorkai Wins For Visionary And Apocalyptic Literature

Nobel Prize For Literature 2025: Hungarian author Laszlo Krasznahorkai has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2025, earning global recognition for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the enduring power of art.

'Herscht 07769' by this year's literature laureate, Krasznahorkai, has been described as a great contemporary German novel, on account of its accuracy in portraying the country's social unrest.

"In 'Herscht 07769' we find ourselves in not a feverish nightmare in the Carpathians but rather a credible portrayal of a contemporary small town in Thuringen, Germany, which is nevertheless also afflicted by social anarchy, murder and arson. At the same time, the terror of the novel plays out against the backdrop of Johann Sebastian Bach's powerful legacy. It is a book, written in a single breath, about violence and beauty 'impossibly' conjoined," the Swedish Academy said in a statement.

Laszlo Krasznahorkai, born in 1954 in the small Hungarian town of Gyula near the Romanian border, began his literary journey rooted in the landscapes of rural Eastern Europe.

His debut novel Satantango, first published in 1985 (English translation in 2012), became a literary sensation in Hungary and firmly established his reputation.

The Swedish Academy has described him as a masterful epic writer in the Central European tradition that stretches from Kafka to Thomas Bernhard, defined by its absurdist tone and grotesque intensity.

Over time, Krasznahorkai’s vision expanded beyond Europe, drawing inspiration from Asia, particularly Mongolia and China for works such as The Prisoner of Urga, Destruction, and Sorrow Beneath the Heavens.

According to a CNN report, the late American essayist Susan Sontag dubbed the "contemporary master of the apocalypse," Krasznahorkai's novels - often set in shivering Central European villages - depict townsfolk searching for meaning in symbols scattered across a godless world.

The Nobel Prize in Literature is often seen as the literary world's highest honour, bringing global attention to voices that challenge, console, and provoke, offering a rare moment when books dominate global headlines.

The Nobel Prize has been awarded 117 times to 121 laureates between 1901 and 2024, with writings in over 20 languages, including Bengali.

The Prize was awarded in 1913 to Rabindranath Tagore "because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West"

Toni Morrison made history as the first African American woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, winning the prestigious award in 1993. Albert Camus, awarded the prize in 1957, was celebrated for his exploration of existentialism, the absurd, and the complex moral choices humans face in an uncertain and often chaotic world.

