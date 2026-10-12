/Nobel Prize in Economics 2026: Robert Hall, Michael Woodford honoured for macroeconomic models

American economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford were awarded the 2026 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel on Monday for developing macroeconomic models that have helped policymakers better manage economic stability during periods of boom and recession.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said their research had strengthened the theoretical basis for fiscal and monetary policy, helping governments and central banks respond more effectively to economic fluctuations through timely interventions.
Hall, a professor at Stanford University, and Woodford, a professor at Columbia University, rebuilt macroeconomic models around microeconomic foundations, examining how the decisions of households and businesses shape the wider economy, according to the Nobel Committee.
Their work emerged amid growing criticism of traditional Keynesian economic models following the oil shocks of the 1970s. Many advanced economies at the time faced high inflation, sluggish growth and rising unemployment, creating fresh challenges for policymakers.
The economists demonstrated how macroeconomic models could be strengthened by incorporating the forward-looking behaviour of consumers and businesses. Their approach helped restore confidence in the role of economic policy in stabilising markets and managing downturns.
A central feature of their research is that households and firms consider their expectations of future economic conditions when making decisions about spending, saving, investment and prices. Government policies and signals from central banks can therefore influence these expectations and shape economic activity.
The academy noted that the models developed by Hall and Woodford are now widely used by central banks and governments around the world. They have also proved valuable in responding to economic downturns and external shocks.
"The Laureates' work has provided us with a stable theoretical foundation for the models that are now used by central banks and governments around the world," said John Hassler, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.
Hassler added that the models had improved policymakers' ability to respond to disruptions, including energy crises and sudden changes in household consumption.
Robert E. Hall was born in 1943 in Palo Alto, California. He earned his PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1967 and is a professor at Stanford University.
Michael Woodford was born in 1955 in Chicopee, Massachusetts. He received his PhD from MIT in 1983 and is a professor at Columbia University in New York.
The prize carries an award of 12 million Swedish kronor, which will be shared equally between the two economists.
(With IANS inputs)
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