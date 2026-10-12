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Nobel Prize in Economics 2026: Robert Hall, Michael Woodford honoured for macroeconomic models

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said their research had strengthened the theoretical basis for fiscal and monetary policy, helping governments and central banks respond more effectively to economic fluctuations through timely interventions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Nobel Prize in Economics 2026: Robert Hall, Michael Woodford honoured for macroeconomic models
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Nobel Prize in Economics 2026: Robert Hall, Michael Woodford honoured for macroeconomic models
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