Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2931013https://zeenews.india.com/world/nobody-cares-about-epstein-trump-defends-pam-bondi-amid-backlash-over-controversial-files-2931013.html
NewsWorld
EPSTEIN

‘Nobody Cares About Epstein’: Trump Defends Pam Bondi Amid Backlash Over Controversial Files

US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Attorney General Pam Bondi amidst criticism from a section of his supporters, urging them to cease focusing on the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Nobody Cares About Epstein’: Trump Defends Pam Bondi Amid Backlash Over Controversial Files US President Donald Trump (File Photo: Reuters/ANI)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Attorney General Pam Bondi amidst criticism from a section of his supporters, urging them to cease focusing on the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed the public's interest in the Epstein case, stating that "nobody cares about" him and that further time and energy should not be wasted on the matter, in an apparent bid to unify his political base.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK