‘Nobody Cares About Epstein’: Trump Defends Pam Bondi Amid Backlash Over Controversial Files

US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended Attorney General Pam Bondi amidst criticism from a section of his supporters, urging them to cease focusing on the investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump dismissed the public's interest in the Epstein case, stating that "nobody cares about" him and that further time and energy should not be wasted on the matter, in an apparent bid to unify his political base.