/'Nobody tells me what to sell': Trump snubs Netanyahu over F-35 sale to Turkey

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) brushed aside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's objections to the possible sale of American F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, asserting that decisions on US arms sales are made solely by Washington.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said no foreign leader dictates America's defence exports and described Turkey as a "tremendous ally."
"Nobody tells me what we should be selling. Turkey has been a tremendous ally for me," Trump said.
His remarks came as Netanyahu arrived in Washington for high-level talks with Trump, with regional security and the ongoing confrontation with Iran expected to dominate the discussions.
Earlier this month, Netanyahu publicly opposed the proposed sale of the advanced US-made stealth fighters to Turkey, arguing that it could significantly alter the military balance in the Middle East, according to CNN.
In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu said he had personally urged Trump not to approve the deal after the US President indicated he was considering reversing restrictions imposed during his first term.
"The sale of America's most advanced fighter aircraft doesn't make Turkey a friendly state to the United States," Netanyahu told CNN.
He also criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, describing his government as "a regime that's infected with the Muslim Brotherhood, which hates the United States."
"He's not exactly a model ally of the United States. He threatens to destroy my country, the one and only Jewish state," Netanyahu said, as quoted by CNN.
Netanyahu further warned that supplying F-35 fighter jets to Turkey would have broader consequences for the region. He said he had directly appealed to Trump not to proceed with the sale, arguing that it would "destroy the power balance in the Middle East."
The debate follows Trump's recent statement that his administration would soon decide whether to allow Turkey to purchase F-35 fighter jets despite a congressional ban. He also announced that US sanctions imposed on Ankara over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system would be lifted, CNN reported.
Trump defended Turkey's case, saying the country had shown greater loyalty than some traditional US partners.
"We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been in many ways much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal," Trump said, adding that many believe Turkey should be allowed to acquire the F-35 despite its purchase of the Russian-made S-400 system.
Describing the F-35 as "the best plane by far," Trump said the proposed sale was "certainly something we will consider."
"Prime Minister Netanyahu opposes sending the F-35s to Turkey..."@POTUS: "Nobody tells me what we should be selling or not. Turkey has been a tremendous ally." pic.twitter.com/8gSzavJ6Ce— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 27, 2026
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has indicated that Ankara is close to reaching an agreement with Washington to purchase F-35 fighter jets and American-made engines for Turkey's indigenous KAAN fighter aircraft, according to CNN. (ANI)US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) pushed back on opposition from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the potential sale of American F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, declaring that no external leader influences US arms sales.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed Netanyahu's reservations over arming Ankara, calling Turkey a "tremendous ally."
"Nobody tells me what we should be selling," Trump said. "Turkey has been a tremendous ally for me."
The US President's remarks come as Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday (local time) for high-level talks with Trump, placing regional security and the confrontation with Iran at the top of the bilateral agenda.
Earlier this month, Netanyahu had voiced strong opposition to the possible sale of US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, warning that such a move would alter the regional balance of power, CNN reported.
In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu said he had personally urged US President Donald Trump not to approve the sale, after Trump indicated he was considering reversing restrictions imposed during his first term.
"The sale of America's most advanced fighter aircraft 'doesn't make Turkey a friendly state to the United States,'" Netanyahu told CNN.
Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said Ankara is "a regime that's infected with the Muslim Brotherhood, which hates the United States."
"He's not exactly a model ally of the United States," Netanyahu said. "He threatens to destroy my country, the one and only Jewish state," he added, as reported by CNN.
Netanyahu further warned that supplying the aircraft to Turkey would have wider regional consequences.
Netanyahu added that he urged Trump directly not to sell the fighter jets to Turkey, as doing so would "destroy the power balance in the Middle East."
This came after Trump said that his administration will soon decide whether to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey despite a congressional ban, while also announcing that sanctions imposed over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system would be lifted, CNN reported.
"We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been in many ways much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal," Trump said, arguing that many believe Turkey should be allowed to purchase the F-35 despite its acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 system.
Calling the F-35 "the best plane by far", Trump said the proposed sale was "certainly something we will consider."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that Ankara is close to securing a deal to purchase US-made F-35 fighter jets and American-made engines for Turkey's indigenous KAAN fighter aircraft, CNN reported.
(with ANI inputs)
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