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'Nobody tells me what to sell': Trump snubs Netanyahu over F-35 sale to Turkey

Netanyahu objected to the US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, saying he had personally urged US President Donald Trump not to approve the sale after Trump indicated he was considering reversing restrictions imposed during his first term.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
'Nobody tells me what to sell': Trump snubs Netanyahu over F-35 sale to Turkey
Image Credit: President Donald J. Trump aboard Air Force One (Screengrab/@RapidResponse47/X)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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