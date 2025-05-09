Indo-Pakistan Tension: In a major development amid the escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance has said that America has no interest in interfering in the ongoing conflict. Speaking to Fox News, Vance said that US may try to encourage India and Pakistan to deescalate a bit but it won't get involved in the middle of war that's not its business.

"What we can do is try to encourage these folks to deescalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it," said Vance.

He further said that it can't ask India and Pakistan to lay down arms. "You know, America can’t tell the Indians to lay down their arms. We can’t tell the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. And so, we’re going to continue to pursue this thing through diplomatic channels. Our hope and our expectation are that this is not going to spiral into a broader regional war or, God forbid, a nuclear conflict. Right now, we don’t think that’s going to happen," said Vance.

US Vice President Vance's statement came after India and Pakistan exchanged fires and missiles attack in a military escalation following the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam Terror attack. While India maintained that 'Operation Sindoor' was non-escalatory in nature as no civilian and military installations were targeted in Pakistan and only terror camps were destroyed, the next day, Pakistan tried to attack 15 Indian cities using missiles and drones. India not only destroyed these missiles but later neutralises Pakistan's air defence system in Lahore.

Later on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Pakistan attacked Indian cities in J&K, Rajasthan and Punjab using missiles and drones, India launched a counter attack on key Pakistani military cites which is still ongoing at the time of publishing of this article.