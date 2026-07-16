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Inside North Korea's secret villas: Former bodyguard Lee Kang-Jin exposes Kim Jong Un's 'pleasure squads' and hidden childhood

Former elite bodyguard Lee Kang-jin exposes the dark luxury of North Korea's secret Teukgak villas, Kim Jong Un’s childhood, and the hidden "Pleasure Squads."

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Inside North Korea's secret villas: Former bodyguard Lee Kang-Jin exposes Kim Jong Un's 'pleasure squads' and hidden childhood
Image Credit: Inside North Korea&#039;s secret villas.

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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