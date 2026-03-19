Kim Jong Un secures 99.93%: Inside world's most forced election, where the ballot is a tracker and absence is seditious

North Korea has now completed the parliamentary election of the 15th Assembly of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), with Kim Jong Un being proclaimed victorious. As reported in state media by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and their allies have obtained 99.93% of the total votes cast and have filled every available position.

The SPA elections were held on 15 March 2026, with an incredible reported voter turnout of 99.99%. This continues to reinforce Kim's absolute control over the government, particularly following the recent party congress last month.

The ballot - A one-sided election

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The electoral process in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) operates differently in many respects from recognized democracies. The party has selected only one presidential candidate in each of the country's 687 electoral subdivisions.

According to the BBC and international observers to the elections:

There is no opponent - Voters do not select one candidate over another; they merely select whether they approve or disapprove of the candidate listed on the ballot.

Transparent voting process - While a voting place exists for individuals who wish to cross out the candidate's name on their ballot (i.e., vote NO), officials standing nearby view this act as treasonous and will take action against that person.

Mandatory participation: Voting is required, and not voting or remaining absent is a seditious act; therefore, citizens must vote.

Notable figures and 'dissent' propaganda

Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, and Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui were elected to be among the 687 members of the National People's Congress.

In a very rare instance, state-run media has documented that the percentage of electorate that voted opposed to the candidates was 0.07%. This is the first time since 1957 that opposition votes have been reported viewed as an item of dissent, leading some analysts to believe that the inclusion of these votes is a way to depict a functional, legitimate democracy to the international community.

Hidden purpose of voting: Informal census

If the outcome is predetermined, why continue to hold elections? According to experts, the electoral process serves a practical purpose for the government:

1) A census of the population- The law obliging (and hounding) residents to vote gives the government an informal census of every citizen and enables them to track persons who defected or relocated without permission.

2) A display of loyalty- The act of voting publicly demonstrates national unity for the government officials to the Kim family.

3) An institutionalisation of government- When they meet on March 22, the newly-elected SPA will ratify the government's state policies, as well as enact a substantial change to the constitution that can potentially declare South Korea to be a "hostile state."

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