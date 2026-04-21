The great escape: How a North Korean Kim family of 9 fled through minefields and stormy seas in grain sacks

It took two brothers more than ten years of detailed planning, strategic bribes, and a daring midnight crossing through a minefield and rough seas to help their family of nine escape from the world's most isolated country.

The escape happened in May 2023 but was only recently confirmed in its entirety by South Korean authorities and illustrates the extraordinary efforts that North Koreans must take to obtain freedom.

A father's last vision

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The plan was not based on impulse but was a legacy that had been created by the family's deceased father for the entire ten years. Living in the heart of North Korea, the father, who believed that "there is no future in this system," had told his youngest son, Kim Yi-hyok, to go to the coast and learn about fishing.

After five years of becoming a very good fisherman, Yi-hyok had his own boat. More importantly, he spent the next few years establishing "close relationships" with local security agents using strategic bribes so that he would have the trust necessary to be able to approach the very controlled Northern Limit Line (NLL).

The 'miracle' night: Getting away from the storm

On May 6, 2023, a springtime storm came upon the Yellow Sea. The weather was bad for sailing, but the rain and limited visibility helped them escape the radar systems used by North Korea.

Escaping was a logistical nightmare

Mines: Since North Korean law prohibits women from getting on boats (due to suspected escape), wives and mothers had to crawl through a coastal minefield to get to the secret port of exit.

Children: Kim Yi-hyok, the head of the family, had to hide his two children—ages 4 and 6—in sacks of grain to keep them quiet and hidden.

Engine sound: The brothers modified the boat's muffler to minimise engine noise. They also travelled at a "walking pace" so that radar would not detect the boat — instead, the radar would think the boat was just floating debris.

"When we were crawling for two hours over the ocean border, the sound of my heart pounding was louder than the sound of the boat's engine," said Kim Il-hyok when interviewed by CNN.

Bribes, smuggled TVs and the Korean dream

The family was moderately wealthy by North Korean standards and owned a home appliance store. The family became more determined to escape after watching South Korean television stations on a small, homemade TV smuggled in from China.

In their bedroom, they huddled together with a makeshift antenna patched together from copper wire to watch the South Korean broadcasts. "It was like looking into another world," Kim recalled. "Houses with lights at night, plenty of food, and hot water. It felt like a world of possibilities."

The bittersweet taste of freedom: A tragic story to be told in Seoul

When the family arrived in South Korean waters, they were intercepted by the Korean Navy. When they were asked if they had lost their engine, they replied: "No," they were "North Korean fishermen defectors."

The taste of freedom was tragically short for the defector who made their freedom possible. His brother, Kim Yi-hyok, who had spent years working as a spy for the South Korean Coast Guard to make the escape possible, tragically drowned in a diving accident 19 months after reaching the South.

Now, eight members of the family are in Seoul. They hold a celebration for their first granddaughter, Yeri, on her first birthday (the first member of their family to be born in freedom), but they continue to mourn the defector who led them out of the darkness but could not enjoy the light.

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