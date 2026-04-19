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NewsWorldNorth Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward Japan; PM Takaichi activates emergency protocols as regional tensions peak
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North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward Japan; PM Takaichi activates emergency protocols as regional tensions peak

North Korea renewed its provocation by launching multiple ballistic missiles toward Japan on Sunday, prompting the Japanese government to remain on high alert and activate its top-tier crisis management protocols.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles toward Japan; PM Takaichi activates emergency protocols as regional tensions peakRepresentative Image (Photo: ANI/Reuters)

North Korea renewed its provocation by launching multiple ballistic missiles toward Japan on Sunday, prompting the Japanese government to remain on high alert and activate its top-tier crisis management protocols.

Confirming the development, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi provided details about the early-morning escalation. In a post on X, she stated, “At around 06:00 today, what may be multiple ballistic missiles were launched from North Korea.”

 

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