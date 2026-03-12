Kim Jong Un and daughter Kim Ju Ae take aim at ammo factory & the Choe Hyon destroyer

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has once again put his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, at the center of North Korea's military stage. In a series of high-profile visits this week, the young heir apparent was seen not only observing but also actively participating in military drills. The visits indicate a significant shift from her earlier persona as a "beloved child" to an emerging military leader.

Ammunition factory visit: Ju Ae takes aim

On March 11, 2026, North Korean state media outlet KCNA released photos of Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae visiting a major ammunition factory in Pyongyang. The purpose of the visit was to inspect a new line of handguns and portable weaponry.

Hands-on training: In a rare and striking move, Kim Ju Ae was spotted taking photos while test-firing a handgun alongside top North Korean military officials.

Modernisation drive: Kim Jong Un took advantage of the visit to call for the expansion and modernisation of ammunition production. He emphasised that such light weaponry is "crucial for the combat effectiveness" of North Korean forces.

Naval might: Missile tests from the 'Choe Hyon' destroyer

The ammunition tour followed another strategic military display on Tuesday, where the father-daughter duo oversaw a missile test from the North's newest warship, the Choe Hyon-class destroyer.

Strategic cruise missiles: The test involved launching multiple sea-to-surface strategic cruise missiles, which reportedly flew for roughly 10,000 seconds before striking targets in the Yellow Sea.

Nuclear deterrence: Kim Jong Un expressed "great satisfaction," stating that the country’s naval nuclear forces have officially entered a "multifaceted phase of operation."

The 'successor' narrative gains momentum

International analysts and South Korean intelligence believe these increasingly frequent and militaristic appearances are a deliberate effort to groom Ju Ae as Kim's successor.

Symbol of authority: By showing her firing weapons and overseeing "strategic" assets (a term Pyongyang often uses for nuclear-capable systems), the regime is portraying her as a capable defender of the nation’s sovereignty.

The 'leather jacket' protocol: Both father and daughter appeared in matching leather coats—a garment that has become a symbol of North Korean revolutionary authority and legitimacy.

