North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the east on Wednesday, its first such test in five months, according to South Korea's military. The test comes just days before South Korea is to welcome leaders of the world's top economies to a regional summit to be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Missile Launched Ahead Of APEC Summit

The launch was validated by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), which said the ballistic missile had flown east and splashed in the sea off the Korean Peninsula. The test details, including the distance flown or the type, were not provided immediately, although North Korean test launches are customarily carried out in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The launch timing has been described as extremely provocative because South Korea is set to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju between October 30 and November 1. The bi-annual conference aims to promote economic integration and trade and not have any military aspect.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also reported to be visiting Gyeongju for the purpose of conducting bilateral talks with other leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, although officials indicate that he will not be attending the main APEC forum.

Analysts say the test is likely a strategic game by Pyongyang to emphasize its status as a nuclear weapons state before the high-profile diplomatic meeting. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants this status to prod the United Nations into removing punishing economic sanctions, analysts say.

Wednesday's test is the first ballistic missile test since May 8, when North Korea conducted short-range tests mimicking nuclear retaliation against U.S. and South Korean forces. It is also the first missile activity since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung assumed office in June after vowing to press for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Continues Weapons Drive Amid Diplomatic Overtures

The rate of North Korean weapons testing has accelerated dramatically since Kim Jong Un's risky nuclear diplomacy with President Trump fell apart in 2019 over sanctions relief disagreements.

Last month, however, Kim appeared to express a readiness to resume negotiations if the U.S. abandons its call for denuclearization, after President Trump repeatedly signaled his optimism about a fresh round of diplomacy.

Earlier this month, Kim showcased his growing arsenal at a huge military parade in Pyongyang, which was attended by top Chinese, Russian, and other foreign leaders. The Oct. 10 parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party-ruled government introduced the recently developed Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which state media said was the nation's "most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system." Analysts think that this ICBM will be capable of carrying more than one nuclear warhead, possibly to overwhelm U.S. missile defenses, and may be test-launched in the near future.

