North Korea Tests Hypersonic Missiles Citing Geopolitical Crisis, Response To US Venezuela Strikes?
HYPERSONIC MISSILES

North Korea Tests Hypersonic Missiles Citing Geopolitical Crisis, Response To US Venezuela Strikes?

Amid US-Venezuela tensions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test firing of hypersonic missiles, marking the country’s first ballistic missile test of the year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
North Korea Tests Hypersonic Missiles Citing Geopolitical Crisis, Response To US Venezuela Strikes?Image: IANS

Amid US-Venezuela tensions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test firing of hypersonic missiles on Sunday, marking the country’s first ballistic missile test of the year, according to state media outlet KCNA. Kim said the launch was aimed at strengthening Pyongyang’s nuclear deterrence.

KCNA quoted Kim Jong Un as saying that maintaining and expanding a “strong and reliable nuclear deterrent” is a key strategic priority for North Korea. He referred to “recent geopolitical crises and various international circumstances,” though he did not specify which events he was pointing to.

According to reports, the development may be linked to recent U.S. military strikes on Venezuela, which North Korea has publicly criticised.

