North Korea Unveils Hwasong-20: Meet The Monster Nuclear Missile That Can Hit All Of America

Pyongyang: North Korea has revealed its most powerful nuclear missile, the Hwasong-20. The three-stage, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is designed to strike anywhere in the United States. Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un described it as the country’s most potent nuclear weapon, which is capable of hitting all of America with precision.

The missile was showcased on October 10 during a grand military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Workers’ Party. Delegations from Russia and China were also present.

A Three-Stage Monster

The Hwasong-20 represents North Korea’s most advanced ICBM to date. Its three solid-fuel stages allow it to gain altitude rapidly after launch. The missile features a high-thrust solid-fuel engine, approximately 1,970 kN, which is 40% more powerful than the Hwasong-18. This enhancement enables longer ranges and faster speeds.

Range: Up to 15,000 km, covering the entire United States.

Warhead: Equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles (MIRVs), meaning one missile can strike multiple targets simultaneously.

Size: Estimated 25 meters in length, weighing over 80 tons.

Launch: Mobile launchers allow easy concealment.

During the parade, Kim Jong Un emphasised that the Hwasong-20 is North Korea’s most powerful nuclear weapon.

Though it has not so far undergone test launches, experts believe it surpasses the capabilities of Hwasong-18. The solid-fuel design allows near-instant launch, making attacks possible without prior warning.

A Show of Strength

The October 10 parade in Pyongyang was a display of military might. Thousands of troops, tanks and missiles were on display. The Hwasong-20 was unveiled for the first time.

Kim described it as the ultimate weapon against the United States. Senior Russian and Chinese officials, including Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and China’s Vice Chairman, were present. The parade also showcased a hypersonic glide vehicle, signaling Pyongyang’s growing ties with Moscow and Beijing.

Threat To America, World

The Hwasong-20 can reach all of the US mainland, from Alaska to Florida. Its MIRV capability means a single missile could target multiple American cities. The Pentagon has called it a serious threat.

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is estimated at 50-60 warheads, with numbers increasing steadily. The presence of Russia and China during the parade intensifies tensions in Asia.

Neighbouring nations, including South Korea and Japan, have expressed growing concern over the missile’s capabilities and strategic implications.