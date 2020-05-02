हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un makes first public appearance in 20 days

Contradicting reports over his deteriorating health, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his `first public appearance` after 20 days of absence.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un makes first public appearance in 20 days

Seoul: Contradicting reports over his deteriorating health, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his `first public appearance` after 20 days of absence.

Yonhap news agency reported that the state media on Saturday showed the North Korean leader, who was last seen on April 11, making his first public appearance in 20 days.

The outlet citing state media reported Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, South Phyongan Province.

South Korean officials had repeatedly disputed reports of his poor health saying they have detected no unusual signs from North Korea.

The report of Kim`s illness started doing rounds following his absence at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the birthday of late state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, earlier this month.

North Korea, Kim Jong-Un, Kim Jong-un health, Pyongyang
