North Korea's Secret Missile Base: In what could cause a dual concern for the United States, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has claimed in its latest report that North Korea has built a secret missile and military base near the Chinese border. The base reportedly houses the newest long-range ballistic missiles, which are capable of carrying nuclear payloads. The report claimed that the construction of the base began sometime around 2004 and was generally complete and operational by 2014.

North Korea's Secret Base Location

The CSIS said in its report citing satellite imagery from 2003 onwards that the base is active and being well-maintained by North Korean standards. The base is located 27 kms from the China border.

"Located approximately 27 kilometers from the China-North Korean border, the Sinpung-dong Missile Operating Base is an undeclared ballistic missile operating base in North Pyongan Province. The base is one of North Korea’s approximately 15-20 ballistic missile bases, maintenance, support, missile storage, and warhead storage facilities which North Korea has never declared," said the CSIS in its report.

Threat To US, East Asia

The report claims that the base likely houses a brigade-sized unit equipped with a total of 6-9 nuclear capable Hwasong-15 or -18 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), or an as yet unknown ICBM. The facility has transporter-erector-launchers (TEL) or mobile-erector-launchers (MEL) for carrying out the launch when needed. "These missiles pose a potential nuclear threat to East Asia and the continental United States," said the report. It further added that the Sinpung-dong Missile Operating Base is not known to have been the subject of any denuclearization negotiations previously conducted between the United States and North Korea.

North Korea's Evolving Missile Strategy

The CSIS report further claimed that these launchers and missiles will exit the underground base, meet special warhead storage/transportation units, and conduct launch operations from dispersed pre-surveyed sites in case of crisis or war. "The Sinpung-dong Missile Operating Base and the other missile bases within North Korea’s strategic ballistic missile belt (including other undeclared bases like the Hoejung-ni, Sangnam-ni and Yongnim Missile Operating Bases) represent the primary components of what is presumed to be North Korea’s evolving ballistic missile strategy, and its expanding strategic-level nuclear deterrence and strike capabilities," it said.

Number Of Personnel

The report further claimed that Sinpung-dong is part of North Korea’s strategic (or rear) missile belt, along with the missile operating bases at Hoejung-ni, Sangnam-ni, Yongjo-ri, and Yongnim. "This missile belt is one component of a widely-dispersed nationwide hardened ballistic missile network subordinate to the approximately 10,000-person strong Strategic Force Strategic Force—the Korean People’s Army (KPA) organization responsible for all North Korea’s 15-20 undeclared ballistic missile bases, maintenance, support, missile storage, and warhead storage facilities," it said.