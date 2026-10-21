Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Not a single gram of enriched uranium leave Iran: Tehran tells Pak army chief Munir amid negotiation deadlock with US

Not a single gram of enriched uranium leave Iran: Tehran tells Pak army chief Munir amid negotiation deadlock with US

Iran has ruled out transferring enriched uranium abroad and refused to resume negotiations with the US until Washington fulfils its demands, as Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir attempts to revive diplomatic efforts.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 06:42 AM IST
Not a single gram of enriched uranium leave Iran: Tehran tells Pak army chief Munir amid negotiation deadlock with US
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@RyanRozbiani

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Numerology Horoscope Prediction Today, October 21, 2026: Speak about the help you need
2
3
4
5