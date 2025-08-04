'Not Acceptable': Trump Aide Slams India Over Russian Oil Imports, Accuses New Delhi Of Funding Ukraine War

Days after imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, a senior aide to US President Donald Trump criticised India for continuing to buy Russian oil and accused it of indirectly financing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, a key advisor to Donald Trump, stated that the former president firmly believes India must halt its purchase of Russian oil. “What he (Trump) made absolutely clear is that it is not acceptable for India to keep financing this war by buying oil from Russia,” Miller said on Sunday Morning Futures.

On Fox News, Miller said, "People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact."

Meanwhile, India has not yet responded to the matter.