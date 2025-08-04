Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2941136https://zeenews.india.com/world/not-acceptable-trump-aide-slams-india-over-russian-oil-imports-accuses-it-of-financing-ukraine-war-2941136.html
NewsWorld
INDIA

'Not Acceptable': Trump Aide Slams India Over Russian Oil Imports, Accuses New Delhi Of Funding Ukraine War

Days after imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, a senior aide to US President Donald Trump criticised India for continuing to buy Russian oil and accused it of indirectly financing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Not Acceptable': Trump Aide Slams India Over Russian Oil Imports, Accuses New Delhi Of Funding Ukraine WarImage: ANI

Days after imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, a senior aide to US President Donald Trump criticised India for continuing to buy Russian oil and accused it of indirectly financing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, a key advisor to Donald Trump, stated that the former president firmly believes India must halt its purchase of Russian oil. “What he (Trump) made absolutely clear is that it is not acceptable for India to keep financing this war by buying oil from Russia,” Miller said on Sunday Morning Futures.

On Fox News, Miller said, "People will be shocked to learn that India is basically tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That's an astonishing fact."

Meanwhile, India has not yet responded to the matter.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK