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‘Not afraid of death’: The flydubai co-pilot’s chilling confession after ‘he tried to crash’ flight FZ1073

He is being investigated after he allegedly attacked Indian pilot Smit Machchhar with a crash axe and tried to take control of the aircraft.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
‘Not afraid of death’: The flydubai co-pilot’s chilling confession after ‘he tried to crash’ flight FZ1073
Image Credit: Flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami. (Photo taken from his now-deleted X account)

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‘Not afraid of death’: The flydubai co-pilot’s chilling confession after ‘he tried to crash’ flight FZ1073
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