'Not Coming Back': White House 'Fixes' NYT Headline As US Senator Meets Deported El Salvador Man

The White House on Friday openly aimed United States Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen for meeting Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported from the US to a prison in El Salvador. It also 'fixed' a New York Times headline about the meeting between the Senator and the deported Salvadoran.

In a post on the social media platform X, the White House account shared a screenshot of the headline and picture in the NYT about the Senator's meeting. "Fixed it for you, @NYTimes. On, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen – he's not coming back," the post read.

The headline given by the NYT was, "Senator Meets With Wrongly Deported Maryland Man in El Salvador." The White House changed it to "Senator Meets With Deported MS-13 Illegal Alien in El Salvador," and added, "Who's Never Coming Back."

Fixed it for you, @NYTimes.



Oh, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen — he’s NOT coming back. pic.twitter.com/VoAphh2ZPY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

Deportation Of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

According to media reports, Garcia, an undocumented migrant to the US, was living with his family in Maryland. He was accused by the government of being a member of the MS-13 gang, a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

Later, the US Supreme Court ruled that the deportation of Garcia was an "administrative error". However, the Trump administration has refused his return.

Also Read: Keir Starmer, Donald Trump Discuss Trade, Security Over Call

Senator Van Hollen's Meeting With Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The Maryland Senator is facing backlash in the US after he met with Garcia in El Salvador earlier.

In a post on X, Senator Van Hollen shared a picture of him meeting Garcia and said that the main goal for his El Salvador trip was to meet the deported man.

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return," he wrote.

In another post, Senator said that the US courts have been clear that Garcia's deportation was an "illegal abduction".

"I went to El Salvador hoping to meet with Kilmar and check on his well-being, and I had the chance to do that last night. Our courts have been clear: this was an ILLEGAL abduction. I’m speaking now about my meeting with Kilmar and our work to bring him home."

I went to El Salvador hoping to meet with Kilmar & check on his well-being, and I had the chance to do that last night.



Our courts have been clear: this was an ILLEGAL abduction. I’m speaking now about my meeting with Kilmar & our work to bring him home: https://t.co/0tZjVonkUF — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

The Trump government is standing firm on its stance on allegations against Garcia.