With Israel's mounting attack against Hamas, the fear of war is spreading to neighbouring countries as well. While Iran and Lebanon have already expressed their intentions of waging a war against Israel if air strikes on Gaza are not stopped, the heat of the war is being felt 3,000 km away in Pakistan as well. While it's a known fact that the Pakistani army trained Hamas militants, now the voices are growing louder in the Islamic nation to send its army to help Hamas.

A senior Pakistan cleric said that the attack on Israel by Palestinian Mujahideen is a historic success and if the Muslim nations allow it, the youth of Pakistan is ready to go to Gaza to fight against Israel. Another news anchor said that Pakistan has nuclear bombs for Islamic nations. Even Pakistani political parties have voiced their support for Hamas. Watch This Report:

Pakistan is going through an economic crisis with food prices skyrocketing. Had it not been for the IMF bailout, Pakistan's economy would have collapsed just like Sri Lanka. A nation that is struggling to meet its citizens' needs is ready to wage war against Israel and India just for the sake of Jihad. This shows the true face of Pakistan and reaffirms India's stand that Islamabad is a terrorist nation.

Meanwhile, Israel has achieved key success against Hamas after it killed seven top leaders of the terrorist group. Today, an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza killed Hamas' top militant commander Najib Jobain, Samya Kullab and Ravi Nessman Khan Younis. Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, confirmed that an Israeli airstrike in Gaza has killed one of its top militant commanders Ayman Nofal. Nofal, known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed, was killed on Tuesday.