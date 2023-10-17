trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2676646
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

Not Enough To Eat But...: Hamas Hangover Gets Better Of 'Cash-Strapped' Pakistan

While it's a known fact that the Pakistani army trained Hamas militants, now the voices are growing louder in the Islamic nation to send its army to help Hamas.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 07:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Not Enough To Eat But...: Hamas Hangover Gets Better Of 'Cash-Strapped' Pakistan

With Israel's mounting attack against Hamas, the fear of war is spreading to neighbouring countries as well. While Iran and Lebanon have already expressed their intentions of waging a war against Israel if air strikes on Gaza are not stopped, the heat of the war is being felt 3,000 km away in Pakistan as well. While it's a known fact that the Pakistani army trained Hamas militants, now the voices are growing louder in the Islamic nation to send its army to help Hamas.

A senior Pakistan cleric said that the attack on Israel by Palestinian Mujahideen is a historic success and if the Muslim nations allow it, the youth of Pakistan is ready to go to Gaza to fight against Israel. Another news anchor said that Pakistan has nuclear bombs for Islamic nations. Even Pakistani political parties have voiced their support for Hamas. Watch This Report:

Pakistan is going through an economic crisis with food prices skyrocketing. Had it not been for the IMF bailout, Pakistan's economy would have collapsed just like Sri Lanka. A nation that is struggling to meet its citizens' needs is ready to wage war against Israel and India just for the sake of Jihad. This shows the true face of Pakistan and reaffirms India's stand that Islamabad is a terrorist nation. 

Meanwhile, Israel has achieved key success against Hamas after it killed seven top leaders of the terrorist group. Today, an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza killed Hamas' top militant commander Najib Jobain, Samya Kullab and Ravi Nessman Khan Younis. Hamas' military wing, the Qassam Brigades, confirmed that an Israeli airstrike in Gaza has killed one of its top militant commanders Ayman Nofal. Nofal, known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed, was killed on Tuesday.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Israel will take revenge of Hamas attack from entire Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: The story of D-5 Kothi!
DNA Video
Israel Palestine War: Why are Islamic countries scared?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the 'secret letter' of Hamas? ,
DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?