The world witnessed India's defense capabilities during Operation Sindoor. Although Pakistan initially claimed victory in the four-day conflict, its politicians and defense experts have gradually acknowledged that India holds an advantage over Islamabad in this confrontation. They recognize that the strategy employed by the Indian Armed Forces outsmarted the Pakistani Army. Now, Rana Sanaullah - a senior Pakistani politician who happens to be the adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that Pakistani army was helpless against India's BrahMos.

Pakistan's Admission

Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistani military had only 30 to 45 seconds to asses if the BrahMos cruise missile fired by India during Operation Sindoor carried a nuclear warhead or not. He said that the risk of use of nuclear weapon was very high during the military conflict. He said that when BrhaMos was fired at Nur Khan airbase, Pakistan's army had only a few seconds, not even a minute, to analyse whether the incoming missile may have a nuclear warhead. He said deciding anything within 30 seconds in such a situation was very dangerous.

Sanaullah said that while he is not appreciating India for not using nuclear warhead, he added that any misunderstanding by Pakistan could have led to firing of first nuclear weapon that could spark a global nuclear war.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 6-7 to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians. During Operation Sindoor, India initially targeted nine terror bases located across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. However, Pakistan made it a military conflict by attacking Indian army installations and civilian areas. In retaliation, India targeted 11 air bases of Pakistan and several military sites including its air defence systems.

Pakistani Air Bases Targeted

The Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on several Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan, Sargodha, Bholari, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan. On the morning of May 8, these forces targeted air defense radars and systems at multiple locations across Pakistan. An air defense system in Lahore was successfully neutralized. India's offensive operations focused on key Pakistani airbases, primarily Nur Khan and Rahim Yar Khan, and were executed with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used effectively, successfully identifying and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems.