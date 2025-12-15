Not In India: This Is World’s Cleanest Hindu Village, Has Seen No Crime For 700 Years

World’s Cleanest Village: When people think of the world’s cleanest Hindu village, most instinctively they look toward India. But far from the Indian subcontinent, in a lesser-known hill region of Southeast Asia, a small village has changed that assumption. Nestled in the green hills in Indonesia’s Bali province, Penglipuran village has earned a place among the world’s three cleanest villages in global surveys.

This recognition comes not through government enforcement but through habits passed down over centuries.

Penglipuran’s story feels almost unreal in today’s world. For nearly 700 years, not a single crime has been officially recorded in the village. Cleanliness here is not treated as a campaign or a seasonal drive, it is a way of life, taught early and followed without exception.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Hindu Village Outside India

There are around 1.2 billion Hindus globally, and nearly 94 percent of them live in India. Even so, the world’s cleanest Hindu village is found outside India, in Bali’s Bangli district. Penglipuran is five kilometres from Bangli city and about 45 kilometres from Denpasar. It is surrounded by forests and rolling hills.

Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country, but Penglipuran continues to be deeply rooted in Hindu traditions. Large temples stand at the heart of the village, and almost every home has its own small shrine. The spiritual rhythm of daily prayers and festivals continues much as it did centuries ago.

No Crime In Seven Centuries

According to local belief and historical accounts, Penglipuran is around 700 years old. In all that time, residents say there has never been a recorded case of crime.

The village is often cited as an example of how strong social values, shared responsibility and community discipline can create an atmosphere of trust and safety.

Why Penglipuran Is So Clean

Strict rules form the backbone of Penglipuran’s cleanliness. Littering is completely forbidden, and the rules are enforced by social consensus rather than fear of punishment.

Alcohol is banned across the village, and smoking is allowed only in designated areas.

Almost all houses are built in traditional style using bamboo, giving Penglipuran its distinctive appearance while keeping construction environmentally friendly.

Motor vehicles are not allowed inside the village, which keeps the lanes quiet, clean and free from pollution.

Women play a central role in maintaining hygiene. Every month, village women gather to clean shared spaces. Organic waste is turned into compost, while plastic and other non-biodegradable materials are sent for recycling.

This system ensures that waste never piles up and the village remains spotless year-round.

How To Visit Penglipuran

Penglipuran is open to visitors daily from 8:15 am to 6:30 pm. The easiest way to reach the village is by private car, though ride-hailing apps like Grab and Gojek also operate in the area.

The best time to visit is between April and October or during major festivals such as Galungan and Kuningan.

For those who want to experience village life closely, homestays are available. Staying with local families offers home-cooked food and a chance to take part in cultural activities, with prices varying by season.

In a world struggling with waste, crime and urban chaos, Penglipuran stands calmly as proof that discipline, tradition and collective responsibility can endure for centuries.