JD Vance or Steve Witkoff? Who is Trump sending to Pakistan this time for US-Iran talks

US-Iran talks: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (IST) accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Strait of Hormuz and announced fresh negotiations in Pakistan aimed at easing ongoing Middle East tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, he warned of severe repercussions, including attack on Iranian energy and civil infrastructure, if Iran 'doesn't take the deal.'

"Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it? My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations," he posted.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Iran recently announced that they were closing the Strait, which is strange, because our BLOCKADE has already closed it. They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing," the US President stated.

"In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up, compliments of the IRGC, always wanting to be “the tough guy!” We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," Trump added.

"NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years," he continued.

American delegation for US-Iran talks

Notably, the US President reportedly said the American delegation to Pakistan would include Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are set to travel on Monday for ceasefire talks with Iran.

According to ANI, speaking to a Fox News reporter, Trump said that this is the "last chance" for Iran to agree to a deal, and vowed not to make the same mistake as former President Obama.

"If Iran does not sign this deal, the whole country is going to be blown up," the US president told the Fox News reporter.

Asked about the delegation heading to Pakistan, Trump said he is sending "special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner back to Islamabad."

"My people are arriving Monday night--that's tomorrow. I'm sending Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner back to Islamabad. They know the players, they know how to make a deal. They'll be there for talks this week. We're giving diplomacy one last chance, but the clock has run out. Most of the points are already conceded; they know they can't have the nuclear [weapons]. That's over. It's been obliterated. Now they just need to sign the paper and open the Strait." Trump said.

Previous US-Iran talks

The first round of negotiations ended in a gridlock between Tehran and Washington over the energy artery- the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear capacities.

Last week in Islamabad, US Vice President J D Vance led negotiations with Iranian intermediaries, but those discussions ended without a breakthrough. Steve Witkoff is President Trump's special envoy to the Middle East.

The latest set of remarks by Trump comes as the clock ticks for the two-week ceasefire, which is set to end on April 22.

(with ANI inputs)

Also read- US-Iran talks: American representatives head to Islamabad for the second round of negotiations, says Trump