Not just LPG, the US-Iran war can disrupt your MRI scans: The rising risk of Helium halt

As the world continues to grapple with the global oil shortage and price surge, the ongoing US-Iran-Israel war in West Asia can soon halt your MRI scans and make healthcare expensive.

With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and disruptions in the global supply chain, the world is grappling with an oil shortage and a surge in prices. Dark clouds loom over the halt of Helium.

About one-third of the global Helium have been impacted by the Iran-US-Israel war. Qatar dominates global helium production outside the U.S supplying around 63 million cubic feet in 2025, according to the US Geological Survey.

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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz forces countries to take the longer, ‘Cape of Good Hope,’ which will not only raise prices, but also delay the delivery.

Apart from Qatar, the US is the largest producer of Helium, and the two countries together account for over 60% of the global supply.

Other Gulf countries do not produce Helium but are critical of the supply chain. Since the commencement of the war in West Asia, the essential global trading route, the Strait of Hormuz, has remained closed.

Although Iranian officials insist the Strait of Hormuz remains open, except to U.S, Israeli, or allied ships, while imposing a strict new rule: every vessel needs Tehran's prior approval to pass.

Transit has nearly frozen as a result, with only select Indian, Pakistani, and Chinese ships slipping through.

The disrupted Helium supply chain

QatarEnergy, the globe's top LNG producer and a key liquid helium source, warns that annual exports of the vital coolant will plunge 14% yearly, as per Al Jazeera.

Helium is a byproduct of LNG production, so any snag in LNG operations directly slashes helium supply.

The war has crippled LNG production in Qatar by attacks on its energy infrastructure, triggering a sharp drop in helium supply as a byproduct.

QatarEnergy halted operations on March 2 after Iranian strikes hit Ras Laffan and Mesaieed facilities, despite Tehran's denials.

Hours after reports of hits on South Pars-linked gasfields, missiles slammed Ras Laffan, which handles 20% of global LNG, sparking three fires and knocking out 17% of Qatar's export capacity.

The attack wiped out about 17 percent of Qatar’s LNG export capacity, causing an estimated $20bn in lost annual revenue for the next five years, QatarEnergy’s CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, said, as per Reuters news agency.

Repairs will impact 12.8 million tonnes of LNG production per year for three to five years, he said.

The reduced LNG production is the reason QatarEnergy has announced a 14 percent cut in exports of liquid helium.

How important is Helium?

Helium is the coldest element, which stays liquid just a hair above absolute zero Kelvin, the universe's coldest limit.

This unmatched cryogenic superpower makes it irreplaceable in high-tech realms, acting as a leak detector since it holds liquid form at those extremes.

Its anti-flammable and chemically inert quality makes it safe for cooling superconducting magnets, reducing their electrical resistance to near zero.

One of the main functions of Helium is that it powers MRI machines worldwide, chilling superconducting magnets to generate ultra-strong fields for crystal-clear body scans.

Semiconductors lean on helium too, it's vital for manufacturing chips that drive smartphones, cars, data centers, and defense tech from silicon wafers.

Beyond industry, helium is a major part of our daily lives, from party balloons, weather balloons, and airships that depend on this safe, lightweight, nonflammable gas.























