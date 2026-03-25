Not Kushner or Witkoff: Iran wants to negotiate with JD Vance - Report

Iranian representatives on Wednesday informed the Trump administration that they do not want to re-enter negotiations with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and instead preferred to engage with US Vice President JD Vance, CNN reported, citing sources.

The report said that Iran views any talks involving Witkoff and Kushner as unlikely to yield results, citing a “lack of trust following the collapse of earlier negotiations before Israel and the US launched military action.”

According to CNN, sources indicated that Vice President JD Vance, unlike Witkoff, Kushner, and even Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is seen as more inclined toward ending the war, with the perception that he is keen to bring the conflict to an end.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that all the key members of his diplomatic team were engaged in the negotiations.

Speaking on those who are involved in the Iran negotiations from the US administration, President Trump said, "JD (Vance) is involved. Marco is involved. Jared Kushner is involved. Steve Witkoff is involved, and I am involved."

US President Donald Trump also claimed that the United States has won the war, asserting that Iran’s naval and air forces had been completely destroyed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN that the decision on who represents the United States in negotiations rests with President Trump.

"President Trump and only President Trump determines who negotiates on behalf of the United States. As the President stated today, Vice President Vance, Secretary Rubio, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Mr. Kushner will all be involved," Leavitt said.

US President Donald Trump has sparked intense diplomatic speculation about a possible mediation role for Pakistan in the ongoing Washington–Tehran tensions, after sharing an official statement from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted on X, expressing Islamabad’s willingness to help achieve a diplomatic solution to the regional crisis. Sharif said that Pakistan is “ready and honoured” to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the United States and Iran, subject to the consent of both sides.