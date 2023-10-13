trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674751
Not Like Canada: French Police Beats Protestors Supporting Hamas In Paris

The world is seeing demonstrations in support of both - Israel and Hamas/Palestine. One such protest was held in the French capital Paris but the protestors were surely not expecting what happened next.

Oct 13, 2023
The Israel-Hamas war has entered the 7th day with the Israeli Defence Forces saying the country aims to strip the terrorist group, Hamas, of all its military capabilities. Israeli Defence Forces said that they will continue to operate with significant force in Gaza, adding that they aim to minimize the damage to civilians. They also issued a warning for civilians to evacuate Gaza and move southwards. 

On the other hand, the world is seeing demonstrations in support of both - Israel and Hamas/Palestine. One such protest was held in the French capital Paris but the protestors were surely not expecting what happened next. Those protesting in support of Hamas were beaten and made to run as French Police launched a crackdown on them. The video has since gone viral on social media. 

According to reports, France has also banned any protest or demonstration in support of Hamas or Palestine. This is in sharp contrast to what remains silent on such protests be it in support of Hamas or Khalistan. Some protests in support of Hamas/Palestine were also held in Canada but the Justin Trudeau government did not take any action despite extending support to Israel. The Trudeau government has also failed time and again to contain Khalistani extremists despite India urging Ottawa to act against anti-India forces.  

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks on Israel has jumped to 1,300 and more than 3000 have been injured. On the other hand, at least 1,537 Palestinians have been killed and 6,612 others injured in the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, said the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

