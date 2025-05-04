'Not One And Done': Netanyahu Vows Multiple Strikes After Houthis Missile Attack

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed multiple strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels after a missile landed in a grove near a Ben-Gurion International Airport access road. Sharing a video on X, he said, "It's not a one-and-done," adding, "We have acted against them and will continue doing so."

"We are acting against them in coordination with the US. We've acted against them before, and we'll act against them in the future. It's not a one-and-done, but there will be strikes," he said, as quoted in English by NDTV.

Earlier on Sunday, a Houthi missile landed in a grove near a Ben-Gurion International Airport access road, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said. The attack marked the first time a missile had landed inside the airport complex.

At least one man was injured in a nearby parking lot.

"There is an injured person from the fall near Terminal 3, near the planes," said the chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority Employees' Committee following this morning's Houthi missile attack.

Following the attack the arrivals and departures were suspended while workers checked the runways. Air India has also suspended all its flight operations to and from Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv, for the next two days.