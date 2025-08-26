Not One Or Two – Pakistan Set To Split Into 12 Parts? Celebrations Erupt In Balochistan

Islamabad: Discussions about dividing Pakistan into 12 provinces have gained traction recently. This change aims to promote balanced development across all regions and ensure that no area is left behind. The idea has generated interest on social media, with notable enthusiasm coming from Balochistan.

Commenting on the ongoing debate, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the think tank Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) and a noted author, highlighted the multiple challenges Pakistan currently faces, including persistent security concerns due to home-grown terrorism, economic difficulties and complex geopolitical dynamics. These factors shape the context in which the question of creating new provinces arises.

Support From Balochistan

A website Balochistan Pulse reports a lively debate on whether dividing Pakistan into 12 provinces could address governance and development challenges effectively. Proposals include dividing Punjab into four parts and Balochistan into four segments. Advocates argue that such restructuring could lead to better resource distribution, improved governance and enhanced national unity.

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a group long demanding independence for Balochistan, remains banned in Pakistan and by international authorities. This context adds depth to the ongoing discussions about the province’s future.

Current Provincial Structure

Pakistan consists of four provinces: Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Islamabad is designated as a federal capital territory.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan are recognised as administrative regions but do not hold provincial status.

Growing Demand For New Provinces

Recent months have seen increased activity on social media, with seminars, media discussions and public commentary focused on increasing the number of provinces in Pakistan. Some proposals suggest converting the existing 32 administrative divisions into provinces, while others recommend reverting to the original 12 divisions that existed in western Pakistan at the time of independence.

Proponents believe that creating additional provinces could help resolve various administrative issues. Political parties have supported the idea of new provinces at different times. The current movement emphasises facilitating power-sharing and enhancing administrative efficiency through the establishment of more provinces.

India’s Example In The Debate

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob refers to historical moments when strong movements demanded new provinces, particularly in South Punjab, the Hazara region and urban Sindh. While such movements have occurred, there is no active movement at present, as national attention remains on other priorities.

The debate often cites India’s experience, where the number of states increased from 17 at independence to 28 today. India’s state formation process provides relevant lessons for Pakistan’s discussions.

Insights From Pakistani Think Tanks

When comparing India’s situation, three points emerge as important. India’s new states largely resulted from vigorous, sometimes intense movements demanding language-based states. This led to the formation of the Linguistic Provinces Commission in 1948.

By 1952, the demand for a Telugu-speaking state gained momentum, especially after the death of a hunger striker, which galvanised protests and inspired demands for linguistic states across the country.

Absence Of Linguistic Movements In Pakistan

Mehboob highlights that Pakistan has not experienced comparable violent movements. While demands for new provinces have occasionally surfaced among Urdu speakers in Sindh, Saraiki speakers in various regions and Hindko speakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these movements failed to develop into large-scale movements.

Urdu continues as the national language of Pakistan. The existing provinces accommodate most of the regional languages, including Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi.

Challenges In Changing Provincial Boundaries

Pakistan is a constitutional federation. Altering provincial boundaries requires a two-thirds majority in the relevant provincial assemblies, followed by constitutional amendments approved by two-thirds majorities in both houses of parliament. This legislative process makes changes to provincial boundaries a complex undertaking.

India’s Process Of State Reorganisation

India is a federal union with structural differences compared to Pakistan. Changes to state boundaries in India have taken place through formal commissions.

The State Reorganisation Commission was established in 1953, worked for nearly two years and submitted recommendations in 1955. The 1956 State Reorganisation Act implemented most of these recommendations, resulting in the creation of 14 states and three union territories.

Since then, India has gradually created 14 additional states, expanding its federal structure.